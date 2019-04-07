NCAA Championship Game 2019: TV Schedule, Prediction for Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Men's college basketball is filled with powerhouse programs that have won multiple national championships. But this year's NCAA tournament will conclude with a matchup that doesn't feature any of those schools.

Virginia and Texas Tech have each made it to the national championship game for the first time in its program's history. The Cavaliers, who made their first Final Four appearance since 1984, and the Red Raiders, who had never made it to the Final Four, both have never played in a national championship game.

Although neither program has had much success in its histories, it's not a surprise to see these schools reach the end of this year's tournament. Virginia is a No. 1 seed and has only lost three games this season, while Texas Tech is a No. 3 seed and has only lost six games.

Bracket

Championship Game Information

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Texas Tech: Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS

Predictions

One thing should be for sure about this year's national championship game—there should be some exceptional defensive play.

Virginia and Texas Tech are two of the best defensive teams in the nation, and each has relied on that to make a deep run through the NCAA tournament. On Saturday, the Cavaliers pulled out a close win over Auburn, while the Red Raiders took down Michigan State.

Don't expect this game to turn into a high-scoring offensive frenzy. However, it should be competitive and come down to the final minutes, as each team has played close games the past two rounds.

When it comes down to crunch time with the national championship on the line, it will be Virginia that pulls out the win to capture its first national title.

No. 1 seeds have been dominant in recent memory, winning 10 of the last 14 national championships. Virginia will make it the third straight year that a No. 1 seed wins the national title, joining North Carolina in 2017 and Villanova in 2018.

The Cavaliers demonstrated their ability to pull out close games in their win over Auburn on Saturday, as Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to notch the victory.

"I’m just thankful these guys stepped up and played the way we needed to and got through," Virginia coach Tony Bennett told the media Saturday night. "Survive and advance, I guess that’s taking on a new meaning."

Virginia has become a strong program, making the NCAA tournament six straight years and seven of the last eight. Now, the Cavaliers will reach new heights by taking down Texas Tech to win the national championship.

"I don’t really have the words for how I feel. I really don’t," Guy told the media Saturday night. "I’ve been pinching myself the whole time I’ve been in Minneapolis because it doesn’t really feel real, but I’m just so happy right now."

