2019 NCAA Championship Odds: Virginia Favored over Texas Tech; Over/Under at 119

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIApril 7, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Auburn Tigers 63-62 during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Moments after the stage was set for the men's NCAA national championship game, Vegas named the No. 1-seeded Virginia Cavaliers a slight 1.5-point favorite over the third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The over/under is 119 points, which makes sense after Saturday's Final Four marked the first time in the shot clock era (since 1985-86) that no team scored more than 65 points. 

Moreover, per KenPom.com, Texas Tech is the nation's most efficient defensive team, and Virginia is not far behind at No. 5. Given how defensively minded both teams are—and how slowly they play—the under seems like the safe bet.

KenPom lists Virginia last in adjusted tempo with an average of 59.3 possessions per 40 minutes. Texas Tech is higher than Virginia but is still at No. 237 with 66.5 possessions per 40.

As for which team to pick outright, the Red Raiders seem like they could win and cover. The fewest points Texas Tech has won by in this tournament? Seven. 

Virginia and Texas Tech will face off Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and tipoff is set for 9:20 p.m. ET. 

Neither program has won a men's NCAA title.

