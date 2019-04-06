NCAA Men's Tournament 2019: Top Social Media Highlights from Final Four

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

For the first time ever, both the Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech Raiders have earned a spot in the men's national championship.

Virginia star Kyle Guy knocked down three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to clip the Auburn Tigers 63-62. UVA had previously appeared in two national semifinals but lost both games.

The 'Hoos will challenge the Texas Tech Raiders, who had never before reached the Final Four. Texas Tech used a tremendous second-half effort to dispatch the Michigan State Spartans 61-51.

Whether you missed the action or simply want to relive what happened Saturday in Minneapolis, we have you covered.

Virginia 63, Auburn 62

An entertaining first half included seven lead changes and a three-point edge for Auburn heading into the locker room. Samir Doughty and Anfernee McLemore both had seven points, while Virginia guard Ty Jerome netted a game-best 13 points.

Virginia quickly pulled ahead after the break, rattling off an 8-0 run to take a 36-31 advantage. Auburn failed to score for five minutes and 45 seconds until a Jared Harper three-pointer.

After the Tigers evened the score, the 'Hoos regained the lead and stayed in front throughout much of the second half.

As the clock ticked below seven minutes remaining, Virginia seemed to take control. Jerome made or assisted on all seven points of a 7-0 run, propelling the Cavs to a 57-47 edge with 5:24 on the clock. He capped the spurt with a potential long-range dagger.

However, Auburn wasn't finished yet.

Bruce Pearl's squad held UVA without a point for more than five minutes. Leading scorer Bryce Brown drilled a trio of trifectas to spearhead a 14-0 run, pushing the Tigers ahead 61-57.

In the last 15 seconds, though, Guy became the man.

Virginia's sharpshooter splashed a contested corner three, trimming the lead to 61-60. The 'Hoos fouled Harper, who split the free throws for a two-point Auburn edge. The Tigers then utilized their two fouls to give, leaving UVA with 1.6 seconds.

Although a controversial non-double dribble preceded that second foul, an unmistakable foul put Guy at the free-throw line with a chance to put Virginia in front. He nailed all three shots.

Auburn's last-second prayer fell short, and UVA celebrated a 63-62 win.

Jerome finished with a game-best 21 points and six assists, also securing nine rebounds. Guy tallied 15 points, and De'Andre Hunter added 14 for the winning side.

Texas Tech 61, Michigan State 51

As many expected, defense ruled the second semifinal. But in the early minutes, there was a fair bit of scoring.

Michigan State senior Matt McQuaid dropped in nine of the Spartans' first 12 points, highlighted by a pair of three-pointers. Texas Tech eventually pulled ahead while holding MSU to a single Cassius Winston bucket over a nine-and-a-half minute stretch.

Texas Tech owned a halftime edge of 23-21, which Michigan State eliminated on the opening possession of the second period but couldn't improve upon from there.

Davide Moretti immediately responded with a three on the other end, and the Red Raiders never gave up that lead.

About six minutes into the half, Matt Mooney scored 11 points of a 14-4 spurt that pushed Texas Tech ahead 48-35. Yet before the Red Raiders could run away, Winston and Xavier Tillman each dropped in a triple to keep MSU within striking distance.

The Spartans steadily trimmed the lead at the free-throw line, knocking down eight straight with an Aaron Henry layup to make it a one-point Texas Tech advantage.

But that was as close as they would get.

Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver made a tough shot, hit a free throw and buried a three-pointer to seal the win. The All-American guard mustered just 10 total points but scored when it mattered.

Mooney paced the Red Raiders with 22 points, sending the program to a championship clash with top-seeded Virginia.

