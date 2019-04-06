Video: Watch De'Andre Hunter Meet Bryce Brown at the Rim for Emphatic Block

Video: Watch De'Andre Hunter Meet Bryce Brown at the Rim for Emphatic BlockApril 6, 2019
The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 5 Auburn Tigers have met in the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday.
And at the start of the second half, with the Cavaliers up 32-31, Virginia sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter met Auburn senior guard Bryce Brown at the basket to deny his attempt at a poster dunk.
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
Brown still made contact with the rim, but the ball was in the hands of junior guard Ty Jerome.
Hunter is the 2018-19 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
With just over 10 minutes to play in regulation, Brown had been kept to just three points while Hunter had 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Auburn and Virginia are each clawing for the first NCAA title in men's program history.
Watch Live: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 UVA Locked Up Late 🍿