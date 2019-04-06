Video: Watch De'Andre Hunter Meet Bryce Brown at the Rim for Emphatic Block

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers and No. 5 Auburn Tigers have met in the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday.

And at the start of the second half, with the Cavaliers up 32-31, Virginia sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter met Auburn senior guard Bryce Brown at the basket to deny his attempt at a poster dunk.

Brown still made contact with the rim, but the ball was in the hands of junior guard Ty Jerome.

Hunter is the 2018-19 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

With just over 10 minutes to play in regulation, Brown had been kept to just three points while Hunter had 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Auburn and Virginia are each clawing for the first NCAA title in men's program history.