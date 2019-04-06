Ex-Auburn HC Tommy Tuberville Announces Run for US Senate in Alabama

Doug Benc/Getty Images

Former Auburn Tigers football coach Tommy Tuberville will run for the United States Senate in Alabama.

The 64-year-old announced the news Saturday via Twitter:

Per CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, ex-Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer will be a part of Tuberville's campaign team.

Tuberville spent 21 years coaching Division I football, working the sideline for Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati. His 10-year run with the Tigers marked his longest stint with any program.

He went 159-99 with a 7-6 record in bowl games during his 21-year career. He went 85-40 at Auburn from 1999 to 2008, and he was named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 13-0 record in 2004. His team was left out of the BCS title game after both USC and Oklahoma ran the table in the regular season as well.

Tuberville has not coached since stepping down as the Bearcats' head coach following a 4-8 performance in 2016.

This is not the first time Tuberville has expressed interest in politics. He previously considered running for governor back in 2017, though he ultimately decided against doing so.

"I want things to get better," Tuberville said in a radio interview with WNSP in April 2017 (h/t Creg Stephenson of AL.com). "It seems like we have no plan and no vision for the future. We kinda live year by year, and I'm tired of us losing. We're not winning. We win in football in this state. People won a lot of championships, but we can't get out of the cellar in state government."