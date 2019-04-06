Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Final Scores and Results from Europe/Africa Zone 2

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

Marius Copil of Romania enjoys his victory over Blaz Rola of Slovenia during day 1 of the Davis Cup World Group first round tie between Romania and Slovenia, on March 4, 2016 in Arad, Romania. (Photo by Ciprian Hord/The Everyday Projects/Getty Images)
Ciprian Hord/Getty Images

Romania secured a 4-1 win over Zimbabwe in the 2019 Davis Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lithuania edged out Morocco 3-2 in a tight match that went down to the decisive fifth rubber.

Both matches were 1-1 after Friday's play. Here are the final scores and results:

                      

Romania 4-1 Zimbabwe 

Friday

Benjamin Lock (ZIM) bt. Marius Copil (ROU), 6-4 7-5

Dragos Dima (ROU) bt. Takanyi Garanganga (ZIM), 6-3 6-3

               

Saturday

Florin Mergea & Horia Tecau (ROU) bt. Benjamin Lock & Courtney John Lock (ZIM), 6-1 6-4

Marius Copil (ROU) bt. Takanyi Garanganga (ZIM), 6-4 7-5

Filip Cristian Jianu (ROU) bt. Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda (ZIM), 6-3 7-5

   

Morocco 2-3 Lithuania

Friday

Ricardas Berankis (LIT) bt. Adam Moundir (MAR), 6-2 7-6(5)

Lamine Ouahab (MAR) bt. Laurynas Grigelis (LIT), 6-2 6-0

                 

Saturday

Anas Fattar & Lamine Ouahab (MAR) bt. Laurynas Grigelis & Julius Tverijonas (LIT), 2-6, 6-3 6-2

Ricardas Berankis (LIT) bt. Lamine Ouahab (MAR), 7-5, 6-2

Laurynas Grigelis (LIT) bt. Amine Ahouda (MAR), 6-4 6-2

                           

Saturday Recap

Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau got Romania off to the perfect start as they raced through the first set of their doubles rubber with Benjamin and Courtney John Lock:

The brothers offered a little more resistance in the second set but still fell short against the clinical Romanian duo.

Marius Copil was far less ruthless when he took on Takanyi Garanganga, as he converted just two of the 12 break points he earned, but his opponent did not manage to take any of his three opportunities, ensuring the tie went in Romania's favour.

Holds of service were at a premium in a frantic final rubber that saw Filip Cristian Jianu and Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda share 10 breaks of serve, but the former still won in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Morocco looked set to secure a victory on home soil as Anas Fattar and Lamine Ouahab came from behind to beat Laurynas Grigelis and Julius Tverijonas:

Ouhab could have sealed the win had he beaten Ricardas Berankis in the fourth rubber, which was a showdown between the two singles winners from Friday, but the Lithuanian kept the tie alive with a 7-5, 6-2 win.

In the decisive fifth, Grigelis punished Amine Ahouda's failure to take any of the eight break points that came his way to complete the comeback.

Related

    Davis Cup 2019: Full Friday Recap

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Davis Cup 2019: Full Friday Recap

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    On Tennis: Tennis Season Transitions to Clay, With Plenty of Unanswered Questions

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    On Tennis: Tennis Season Transitions to Clay, With Plenty of Unanswered Questions

    Christopher Clarey
    via Nytimes

    Mailbag: Canada's Teenagers Are Fantastic, But Let's Not Forget About Milos Raonic

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Mailbag: Canada's Teenagers Are Fantastic, But Let's Not Forget About Milos Raonic

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Ashleigh Barty aiming to 'do some damage' at French Open

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Ashleigh Barty aiming to 'do some damage' at French Open

    the Guardian
    via the Guardian