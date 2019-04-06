WWE WrestleMania 35: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 is Sunday night, when the Superstars of WWE will take over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, determined to define their legacies through unforgettable performances and championship victories that will stand the test of time.

Every championship is up for grabs, including both the Raw and SmackDown women's championships, which will be defended in the night's main event; a "winner takes all" Triple Threat match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

That historic bout is only one of 15 matches on the enormous card. Read on to find out how the bookmakers see competitors' chances.

Odds provided by Oddschecker.

Live Stream

WWE Network

Start Time

Kickoff Show: 4:00 pm ET

Main Card: 7:00 pm ET

Match Card and Odds

Winner Take All Match for the Raw and SmackDown women's championships: Becky Lynch (2/5) vs. Charlotte Flair (6/1) vs. Ronda Rousey (15/4)

Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (5/6) vs. Brock Lesnar (6/5)

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (4/9) vs. Daniel Bryan (28/17)

No Holds Barred match: Triple H (2/7) vs. Batista (3/1)

Falls Count Anywhere match: The Miz (4/7) vs. Shane McMahon (9/5)

Roman Reigns (10/29) vs. Drew McIntyre (10/3)

Kurt Angle (1/2) vs. Baron Corbin (17/10)

AJ Styles (5/6) vs. Randy Orton (6/5)

United States Championship match: Rey Mysterio (2/1) vs. Samoa Joe (4/11)

Intercontinental Championship match: Finn Balor (1/7) vs. Bobby Lashley (11/2)

Raw Tag Team Championships match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (Odds N/A)

Fatal 4-Way SmackDown Tag Team Championships match: The Usos (11/17) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet (3/1) vs. The Bar (10/1) vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura (6/1)

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese (6/4) vs. Buddy Murphy (4/6)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Braun Strowman (10/11), Ali (20/1), Kevin Owens (16/1), Curt Hawkins (17/1), Apollo Crews (33/1) and more

Women's Battle Royal featuring Asuka (3/1), Nikki Cross (28/1), Trish Stratus (33/1), Lacey Evans (1/1), Carmella (15/1) and more

The People's WrestleMania



On December 17, the McMahon Family ushered in a new era in which the WWE product would be dictated by fans' wants.

At the time, it felt like lip service from the most powerful trio in professional wrestling, an empty promise to make WWE television better and stop the downward trend in ratings.

But as WrestleMania Sunday arrives, it appears Vince, Stephanie and Triple H were not as disingenuous as believed.

Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have long been among the most beloved Superstars on the WWE roster, yet their pushes did not always reflect their overall popularity or their abilities as performers.

Management rewarded the fans' support of the red-hot Lynch and their steady adoration for Rollins with Royal Rumble victories. A month later, when Kingston came from out of nowhere to deliver a phenomenal, hour-long performance in a gauntlet match ahead of Elimination Chamber and capture the fans' attention, management saw the groundswell for Kingston.

A year ago, the idea of Lynch, Rollins and Kingston headlining WrestleMania would have been unfathomable. They were reliable workers but hardly Superstars to build a show of that magnitude around.

Each performer proved their doubters wrong, they will now enjoy the most significant nights of their professional careers.

Perhaps most importantly, their individual rises lend credibility to a promise made by management at the end of last year, ushering in that new era the audience has demanded for years now.

Triple H vs. Batista: A Feud Comes Full Circle

At WrestleMania 21 in 2005, Batista completed a meteoric rise by defeating his Evolution teammate and mentor, Triple H. That match made The Animal a household name and jump-started a main event run that saw him climb to the top of the sports entertainment mountain.

On that night, he was the hero, a Superstar who bucked the idea of serving as The Game's lackey and put his conceited buddy in his place.

Fast forward 14 years later, and The Animal has returned to WWE nearly unrecognizable as a major motion picture star who refuses to compete unless he gets everything he wants.

He has forgotten where he came from, and he battles The King of Kings in a No Holds Barred match in which he has the opportunity to end the career of the man he blames for his multiple departures over the years.

"I don't like the guy," he said matter-of-factly in a Raw interview with Michael Cole. He repeatedly reminded the audience of his many victories over Triple H and wrapped up the hype for the match Monday with a few simple words: "Hey Hunter...kiss my ass."

Harvey Dent once said in the 2008 classic The Dark Knight, "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Batista has become that villain and will arrive at MetLife Stadium for what is sure to be a gimmick-heavy, physically intense match that sees him unleash his frustrations on the man who helped make him a star but in the end, fail to end The Game's sparkling in-ring career.