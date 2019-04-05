John Calipari Didn't Know Zion Williamson Was This Good: 'Kid's off the Chain'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 29: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Houston Cougars during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari had plenty of opportunities to see Zion Williamson during the recruiting process, and even he's taken aback by how quickly the Duke Blue Devils star has dominated the college game. 

"We recruited Zion," Calipari said Friday on The Dan Patrick Show. "I probably missed him a little bit. I knew he was going to be good. I didn't know he was going to be this good. ... When we played against him, I walked off the court and I said, 'I missed on another one.' ... The kid's off the chain."

Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.1 steals in what's likely to be his only season at Duke. He also won the ACC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards.

After he committed to Duke, Williamson told reporters last March that Kentucky "came very close" to securing his signature.

"I had a good relationship with Coach Cal," he said. "He always kept it 100 percent with me. He told me I'd be an all-around player, that if I get the rebound, I could push up the floor and make plays happen. I'd be playing the 2 through 4."

The Wildcats still did pretty well, assembling the No. 2 class in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2018.

Throw Williamson on an already loaded roster that included PJ Washington, Reid Travis, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro, though, and Calipari might have added a fifth Final Four appearance to his resume at Lexington.

Related

    Zion Named AP Player of the Year

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion Named AP Player of the Year

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Vanderbilt to Hire Stackhouse

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt to Hire Stackhouse

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Through Tragedy and Transfers to the Final Four

    In his darkest moment Tariq Owens had to choose: '$10 or $10 million?'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Through Tragedy and Transfers to the Final Four

    In his darkest moment Tariq Owens had to choose: '$10 or $10 million?'

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Final Four Teams 📈

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ranking the Final Four Teams 📈

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report