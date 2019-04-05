Zion Williamson Named 2019 AP Men's CBB Player of Year over RJ Barrett, More

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation Zion Williamson was named the 2019 Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year Friday in a landslide vote.

Williamson received 59 of the 64 votes for the award, per Aaron Beard of the AP. Duke teammate RJ Barrett was the only other player to receive more than one vote with two.

The Virginia Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter, Murray State Racers' Ja Morant and Michigan State Spartans' Cassius Winston each collected one vote.

Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks during an electrifying freshman campaign at Duke. He shot 68 percent from the floor, including 33.8 percent from three as he showcased improved proficiency from outside the arc as the year went on.

The 18-year-old Spartanburg Day School (South Carolina) product also compiled a ridiculous highlight reel thanks to his unmatched combination of size, power and athleticism at the collegiate level.

Duke's season came to a close against Winston and MSU in the Elite Eight. The forward did his part with 24 points and 14 rebounds in the 68-67 loss.

It was still a successful campaign for Williamson, who arrived at Duke with an incredible amount of hype as a 5-star prospect and might have still managed to exceed it despite missing time with a knee injury.

"I was comfortable with it because you don't really have a choice," Williamson told the AP about the attention he received. "I think if you try to force it out, then it's going to bother you. ... My mom just told me to look at it as a lot of kids would wish to be in my position, so if it does bother me, I just think about it like that."

His next stop will likely be the 2019 NBA draft, where he's a top contender to come off the board first overall alongside the likes of Barrett and Morant.

Meanwhile, the NCAA tournament rolls on Saturday with the Final Four as Michigan State takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Virginia battles the Auburn Tigers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.