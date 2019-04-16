NFL Teams Who Should Wait On Drafting a QB

0 of 6

Elsa/Getty Images

The approach to rebuilding an NFL franchise continues to evolve. Before, the quarterback position served as the natural starting point. Now, teams are more willing to improve the supporting cast before acquiring a franchise signal-caller.

Sashi Brown discussed the process he initiated as the former executive vice president for the Cleveland Browns with The MMQB's Albert Breer.

"It should definitely be a contemplation and a point of discussion," Brown said of waiting a year to draft a quarterback prospect. "Now, if you find a quarterback who's smart and durable and athletic and poised and can make all the throws, if you're at the point where you meet all the criteria, you should probably just take him.

"But those are rare."

Brown tore down the Browns roster while building enormous amounts of draft and financial capital. The team went 0-16 in the short term. However, it's now the league's "it" team after general manager John Dorsey capitalized on the advantages Brown built.

A measured approach makes sense on three levels.

First, teams might not be entirely sold on this year's quarterback crop, as Brown alluded to. Second, the possibility of ruining a young quarterback before he's matured and ready to take the reigns is a deterrent. Third, the window to exploit a rookie contract at the game's most important position is vital to a quick turnaround.

Next year's crop potentially includes three high-profile passers in Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Georgia's Jake Fromm and Oregon's Justin Herbert.



Certain franchises, like the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, can't punt another year at the quarterback position. But other organizations will smartly take a look at where they stand and decide they can wait at least another year before investing in another quarterback.