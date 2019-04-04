Kelvin Gastelum: Conor McGregor, Khabib Feud Could End Up with Someone Shot

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum believes the feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could escalate well beyond fighting in the Octagon.

"I think there are some lines that have been crossed, and it's escalating to a point where it shouldn't have to. I feel like if it keeps going the way it's going, somebody's gonna end up injured, somebody's gonna end up hurt, somebody's gonna end up shot," he told TMZ Sports.

TMZ noted McGregor and Nurmagomedov have exchanged insults with each other, with the former using one that "some thought was an anti-Muslim insult."

Ben Fowlkes of MMA Junkie summarized the latest back-and-forth between the two fighters, who squared off in the much-hyped and now infamous UFC 229 battle, pointing out Nurmagomedov compared McGregor to a "jealous wife" before McGregor insulted Nurmagomedov's wife and religious practices.

Nurmagomedov then called McGregor a rapist in a tweet.

The latter ultimately apologized on Twitter, saying, "All faiths challenge us to be our best selves":

"I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor," UFC President Dana White told Mike Bohn and John Morgan of MMA Junkie in a statement. "The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is not acceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps, and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally."

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229, but the fight took a back seat when the victor leaped out of the cage and started brawling with some in the latter’s team.

As for Gastelum, he will fight Israel Adesanya on April 13 at UFC 236.