2019 NFL Draft: Complete List of NFL Legends, Active Players Announcing Picks

While most of the focus will be on incoming prospects once the NFL draft begins April 25, the league may have added fan interest to the event when it revealed the 64 NFL legends and active players who will announce picks in the second and third rounds.

The list includes seven Hall of Famers—among them, Terrell Owens, who will appear in the third round and represent the San Francisco 49ers.

The most recognizable active players set to appear are Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and 22-year-old Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Punter Shane Lechler, who retired March 30 after most recently playing five seasons with the Texans, will announce the Oakland Raiders' third-round pick. Lechler made seven Pro Bowls and was named a six-time All-Pro while wearing the silver and black from 2000 to 2012

New York Giants folk hero David Tyree will present the franchise's third-round pick. As a wide receiver, Tyree made the famous helmet catch that propelled the Giants to a Super Bowl XLII win over the New England Patriots.

View the full list and reminisce below, courtesy of UPI's Al Butler:

The draft is set for April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announced the first-round picks.