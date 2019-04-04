Iowa State SG Lindell Wigginton Declares for 2019 NBA Draft; Will Hire Agent

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa State Cyclones sophomore Lindell Wigginton announced Thursday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

Wigginton also revealed in a message to Cyclone Nation that he will hire an agent:

He previously declared for the draft last year but was able to return to school after not hiring an agent.

The 6'2", 188-pound guard has played a key part in Iowa State's success during his two years in Ames.

Wigginton averaged 16.7 points while shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range as a freshman, starting all 31 games. This season, he took on a reduced role after suffering a foot injury early in the season. He averaged 13.4 points while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc as a sophomore.

He wound up playing 26 minutes per game and made two starts in 25 appearances. He admitted last month that coming off the bench wasn't an easy adjustment for him at first.

"It was tough," Wigginton said, per the Des Moines Register's Tommy Birch. "It wasn't easy at all. When I first came off the injury and knowing I was going to come off the bench, it wasn’t easy at all. It was definitely tough. But I just had to buy into what the team needs. And I wasn't doing that at the beginning of the season."

Although he came off the bench in 2018-19, Wigginton was the Cyclones' second-leading scorer behind only Marial Shayok (18.5 ppg). That performance earned him the honor of the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Iowa State went 23-12 this past season and was upset by the 11th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. That would prove to be Wigginton's final game in a Cyclones uniform.

The 2019 NBA draft will be held on June 19.