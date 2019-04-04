Final Four 2019 Bracket: TV Schedule and NCAA Tournament Breakdown

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A little more than two weeks ago, there were 68 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament field. Now, it's down to four, and one will soon be the last school standing.

This year's Final Four will unfold from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, beginning with Saturday night's national semifinal matchups. The winners advance to Monday night's national championship game.

Here's a look at the updated bracket, the Final Four schedule and each of the remaining teams.

Bracket

Final Four Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia, 6:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 8:49 p.m., CBS

Monday

National championship game, 9 p.m., CBS

Final Four Teams Breakdown

Virginia

After becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed last year, Virginia has been much more successful during March Madness this season. The Cavaliers are the only No. 1 seed in this year's Final Four.

Virginia lost in the ACC tournament semifinals to Florida State, but the Cavs quickly bounced back. They have taken down No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb, No. 9 seed Oklahoma, No. 12 seed Oregon and No. 3 seed Purdue in the NCAA tournament.

This is Virginia's first Final Four appearance since 1984, and it has never won a national championship.

The Cavaliers have allowed the fewest points in the nation (55.4 per game), and they play a slow style while making their offensive possessions count.

"Predominantly, it's your personnel. It's your versatility, how the guys have improved individually," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said, according to the Associated Press. "Just how they've gotten better to a man and the emergence of players, being able to play a little differently."

Auburn

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The lowest-seeded team remaining in the NCAA tournament, Auburn is the most unexpected member of this year's Final Four.

The Tigers had an average regular season, finishing fourth in the SEC, but they started playing better later in the year, going on to win the conference tournament championship. Since then, they beat No. 12 seed New Mexico State, No. 4 seed Kansas, No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Kentucky.

It hasn't been an easy road for Auburn to reach this point. But now it has momentum, it wouldn't be shocking to see it beat any of the other Final Four teams.

This is the Tigers' first appearance in the Final Four in program history. According to head coach Bruce Pearl, one of the keys to their success has been their deep rotation.

"I've always played nine, 10 guys double-digit minutes. I think it makes for a healthy locker room," Pearl said, per the Associated Press. "And when your guys begin to trust and rely on each other, it makes you, I think, a little bit more of a dangerous team."

Michigan State

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Michigan State isn't the most successful college basketball program of all time, but it does have a better history than the other three Final Four schools.

The Spartans are the only former national champion among the group, as they won national titles in 1979 and 2000, the latter coming under current head coach Tom Izzo. This marks their first appearance in the Final Four since 2015.

Michigan State is coming off its biggest win of the season, as it defeated No. 1 overall seed Duke in the Elite Eight. Since winning the Big Ten tournament championship, the Spartans have also beaten No. 15 seed Bradley, No. 10 seed Minnesota and No. 3 seed LSU in the NCAA tourney.

Although Michigan State is a regular NCAA tournament contender, it hasn't won a national title in 19 years. Izzo is focused on trying to change that.

"I'll disclose this one thing: I'm going to try to win this time," Izzo said, according to the Associated Press. "I don't know if I've done a good job of that."

Texas Tech

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Since losing its first game of the Big 12 tournament—a quarterfinal loss to West Virginia, a non-NCAA tournament team—Texas Tech has gotten back on track.

The Red Raiders have defeated No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky, No. 6 seed Buffalo, No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 1 seed Gonzaga in March Madness. Perhaps most impressive was their 63-44 win over—which made the Final Four last year—in the Sweet 16.

Before last season, Texas Tech had never made it past the Sweet 16. Now, it's making its first appearance in the Final Four.

Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard cited his team's resilience as one of its keys to success this year.

"I think there's a poise to our team," Beard said, per the Associated Press. "Every team we've played to this point gave us a real punch in the face, but we got ourselves back up."