B/R Expert NCAA Bracket Picks 2019: Final Four Predictions

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After a painfully long hiatus since the Elite Eight ended, the 2019 men's Final Four will take place Saturday in Minneapolis.

These aren't the four teams most were expecting to see in the national semifinals, but this shouldn't have been that unpredictable.

Virginia was the best team in the country this season. Michigan State won the regular-season and conference-tournament titles in the best league. Texas Tech plays defense better than any other team ever has in the KenPom era. And we already knew from the first half of March that Auburn was hotter than the sun.

At any rate, there's no Loyola-Chicago that came out of absolutely nowhere. All four of these teams were in the top 13 of our pre-tournament power rankings, so these three games ought to be high-quality affairs.

What happens from here, though?

Bleacher Report's college basketball experts—David Gardner, David Kenyon, Kerry Miller and Elliott Pohnl—have offered predictions on some of the biggest questions heading into Saturday. Questions such as:

Who is the MVP of each game?

Which under-the-radar player will have a breakout performance in the semifinals?

Which of these squads will be back in the Final Four one year from?

Our experts are on the case to let you know.