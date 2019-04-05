Final Four 2019 Schedule: Updated Bracket, Live-Stream Info and More

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Listen closely; you can still hear millions Scotch-taping their brackets together after Duke fell to Michigan State.

Virginia faithful can breathe a small sigh of relief as the program avoided another early exit, but there's more work to do in Minneapolis.

The men's NCAA Final Four features just one program that's won a national title: Michigan State. Texas Tech and Auburn punched a ticket to the national semifinal for the first time in their respective school histories.

According to Bovada, Virginia (+150) is the favorite to win the 2019 national championship game. The Cavaliers could have a storybook turnaround on their hands with two more victories. First, they must go through an Auburn squad that hasn't lost since February 23 to Kentucky—their worst defeat of the season.

Before going into the matchups, make sure to note the tipoff times and live-stream links to keep tabs on the action.

2019 Men's Final Four Viewing and Livestream Info

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia: 6:09 p.m. ET, CBS, March Madness Live

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State: 8:49 p.m. ET, CBS, March Madness Live

Auburn vs. Virginia: Clash of Play Styles

Head coach Bruce Pearl's animated coaching style will deliver one clear message: push the tempo. Auburn has bludgeoned its opponents with instant offense, three-point flurries and active hands on the defensive end.

The Tigers can also defer to a cool, calm and collected finisher in Jared Harper, who knocked down 11-of-11 free throws in the team's 77-71 Elite Eight victory over Kentucky.

Between the junior guard's shrewd decisions with possession and Bryce Brown's three-point shooting, Auburn's playmakers can pierce through Virginia's stingy defense.

The Cavaliers don't have to win games in which the winner reaches 65 points. This group put 80 on the scoreboard against Purdue in an overtime matchup to keep pace with Carsen Edwards, who logged 42 points. Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome recorded 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Virginia can't compete with one of the most efficient three-point shooting programs in the nation, but it's a squad that can certainly punch back in a tight contest down the stretch.

Guy and Jerome have introduced themselves as Virginia's sharpshooting duo in the tournament. When the offense hits rough patches, they're able to stop draughts with simple catch-and-shoot sequences off ball screens.

Forward Chuma Okeke tore his ACL in the Sweet 16 game against North Carolina. His absence is a huge loss in any scenario, but the Cavaliers pose a tough challenge on the glass.

Five of their players averaged 4.1 rebounds per game this season, which doesn't seem like much individually, but collectively, they don't give up many second-chance scoring opportunities. Auburn will likely have to do more with fewer chances to score.

The Tigers have to establish an offensive rhythm early and sustain their uptempo play to keep Virginia outside its comfort zone. If not, a slugfest with Guy and Jerome taking turns from three-point land would send the Cavaliers to their first national championship game.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan State: Stars and Supporting Casts

We're going to see two collegiate stars attempt to drive their programs to the big game. On one side, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver looks NBA-ready with the ability to score all over the floor. He's averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

Don't ignore Culver's distribution numbers. He had help in the Elite Eight matchup against Gonzaga. Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney shot a combined 10-of-21 from the field for 29 points. Michigan State may decide to crowd or double-team the Red Raiders' top playmaker, but the supporting cast can knock down open shots.

Cassius Winston's scoring average matches Culver's number (18.9 ppg), but he's a high-level facilitator with 27 assists in his last three contests.

The junior guard has options on the offensive end; Xavier Tillman, Kenny Goins and Aaron Henry have made significant contributions in recent outings.

The Spartans' supporting cast must continue to show up with the team's second-leading scorer Joshua Langford (foot) out for the year and Nick Ward hampered because of a hand injury. He came off the bench throughout the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, logging no more than 20 minutes in all seven contests.

In tournament play, Tillman has emerged as the second-best player on Michigan State's roster, averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. If he's active and effective on both ends of the court, the Spartans may be able to match the Red Raiders' defensive intensity in a low-scoring tilt.

Typically, close contests favor the team with the better point guard because he controls the game in crucial moments. Texas Tech could be at a disadvantage if Winston dominates possessions in the final few minutes of this matchup.