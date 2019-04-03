Video: Watch Gregg Popovich Get Ejected 63 Seconds into Spurs vs. Nuggets

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Congratulations! You almost coached the San Antonio Spurs for as long as future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich did Wednesday.

Popovich was ejected 63 seconds into his team's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official website noted he "was arguing and kept arguing and was tossed during the first timeout of the game."

The Spurs head coach was also ejected from Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

According to Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports, Popovich was "incensed" about an offensive foul call on Derrick White during the game against the Kings and then unleashed on the officials following an out-of-bounds call later in the contest.

"Popovich's run onto the court immediately drew a technical, and he didn't stop yelling until he received a second and an ejection," Baer wrote.

Popovich's Spurs are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and he apparently has zero tolerance for what he perceives as bad calls with the playoffs approaching.