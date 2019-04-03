Lions GM Willing to Trade Down from No. 8 Overall Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but general manager Bob Quinn wouldn't mind trading down for more selections.

Quinn discussed his possible strategy Wednesday on the RapSheet and Friends podcast, via Herbie Teope of NFL.com:

"I always like draft picks, so if we can move back a couple spots and pick up another pick, I think the depth of this draft from the late first to the third, there's a lot of really good players in there. If I could move back a few spots, add a great player and a pick, that'd be something that would be great. People out there listening, I'm open for business."

The Lions already have nine picks in the upcoming draft.

On the other hand, they only have two of the first 80 picks, with the spare selections coming in the final couple of rounds.

The team can trade back and add more impact players who can make a difference in a hurry.

"It's the best way to build your roster the right way," Quinn said of trading back.

Detroit is coming off a 6-10 season, so there are plenty of ways to improve that go beyond just one pick in the top 10. The team was aggressive in free agency, adding Trey Flowers and Justin Coleman to upgrade the defense and other top players to help the offense, but there are still holes on the roster.

The Lions haven't drafted in the top 10 since taking tight end Eric Ebron No. 10 overall in 2014. However, they have found reliable starters later in the first round in recent years, including Frank Ragnow, Jarrad Davis and Taylor Decker.

This experience could give the squad more confidence to move back and get multiple impact players heading into 2019.