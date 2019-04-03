Aaron Ramsey Backed to 'Compete with the Very Best' at Juventus by Ex-Manager

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"There's no reason" Aaron Ramsey won't continue to be a top player once he leaves Arsenal to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, says Dave Jones, Ramsey's former manager at Cardiff City.

Jones has backed the midfield to be an asset for the Bianconeri, per TalkSport's Jake Bacon:

"He's certainly got the football brain to compete with the very best. He's played at the highest level at Euro 2016 and stood out. He's been a top midfielder at Arsenal.

"There's no reason why that wouldn't continue at Juventus. They haven't picked him as an up-and-coming boy. They've picked an experienced player they know can play."

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Jones, who brought Ramsey off the bench as a 17-year-old during the 2008 FA Cup final against Portsmouth, is still staggered Juve are getting his former player for nothing: "When you look at what some players are going for, it's got to be the deal of the summer. I don't see many players go on free transfers when they're in their prime."

Jones isn't the only one shocked about the manner of Ramsey's impending departure from north London. Former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves recently called it "completely irresponsible on behalf of Arsenal Football Club" while working as a television pundit (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express).

Ex-Arsenal manager George Graham, who won the English top-flight title with the Gunners in 1989 and 1991, also called the decision to let Ramsey leave a "big mistake" during an interview on Ian Stone's Comedy Breakfast (h/t Metro).

Graham pinpointed the undoubted quality Ramsey adds to Arsenal in attacking areas. It's a valid point since the Wales international is an energetic playmaker who overwhelms defences with well-timed runs from deep.

Ramsey also has the technique to convert chances when they come his way. The 28-year-old has helped himself to five goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, including opening the scoring during Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Producing those numbers while not starting regularly under head coach Unai Emery, as well as amid the speculation about his future, only underlines Ramsey's value to the Gunners.

It also explains why a club of Juve's stature was so keen to snap up the three-time FA Cup winner. Ramsey can bring the goal threat the Bianconeri are lacking from the middle of the park.

Miralem Pjanic is an artful creator, but Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can and Sami Khedira are all in the workmanlike mold. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri needs a midfielder who can link play between the lines and ensure quick transitions from the middle to the final third.

Those are the core attributes of Ramsey's game, talents that helped him score winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 cup finals. The idea he would struggle to replicate those traits once he moves to Turin is curious, to say the least.

Juve do compete at a higher level than Arsenal, with the Gunners relegated to the UEFA Europa League in each of the last two seasons. While Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, Juventus have bossed the Italian domestic scene, capturing Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles in each of the last four seasons.

Expectations on Ramsey will be higher, but he'll also be surrounded by better players. Aside from Pjanic and Co., Juve rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to lead a forward line also featuring Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Mario Mandzukic.

Wingers Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Moise Kean provide support, while Giorgio Chiellini underpins a rock-solid defence also featuring Ramsey's ex-Arsenal teammate Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve have carved a niche for finding terrific value on free transfers in recent years. They took Can from Liverpool on a freebie in 2018 and did the same to sign Khedira from Real Madrid three years earlier.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

There's no danger a club with this track record have misjudged Ramsey's ability.

Instead it's Arsenal who represent the only party likely to regret this deal. Handing Mesut Ozil a bumper contract in January 2018 limited the club's options financially, and Ramsey became a victim of a tougher policy from a new regime when dealing with expiring contracts.

The unenviable task of replacing a player as influential as Ramsey will land on Emery. He's been linked with Eibar's Joan Jordan, who has a release clause worth £12.8 million, while Cagliari's Nicolo Barella has been scouted, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t The Sun's Nick Howson).

Ramsey's departure represents the severing of one of the last ties between Emery's tenure and the era of predecessor Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman counted on Ramsey, but replacing him adequately will go a long way toward ensuring how successful Emery will be in north London.