Bettor Could Win $300K on Texas Tech Title Bet Placed in November at 200-1 Odds

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

We've officially found the world's biggest Texas Tech fan.

A bettor who placed a $1,500 futures bet on Texas Tech to win the national championship at 200-1 odds is now two wins away from cashing in a $300,000 prize, per Ben Fawkes of ESPN. The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas has confirmed the validity of the ticket.

"Auburn is our only liability, and a small one at that," SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

The bettor has placed the ticket on ProSwap for $65,000. ProSwap is a secondary market where bettors can sell off futures tickets in exchange for a hedge price that is below their potential winnings.

Texas Tech is currently a 2.5-point underdog in its Final Four matchup with Michigan State, per Vegas Insider. SuperBook said the Red Raiders would be a two-point favorite over Auburn and a three-point underdog to Virginia.

Texas Tech reached its first Final Four in program history with a win over Gonzaga. The Raiders' defense has been swarming throughout the tournament and is the most efficient in college basketball by over two points, per Ken Pomeroy.

They'll be going up against a Michigan State program playing in its eighth Final Four under Tom Izzo, though the Spartans won only one national championship in their previous seven trips.