Bettor Could Win $300K on Texas Tech Title Bet Placed in November at 200-1 Odds

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Kyler Edwards #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders cuts the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

We've officially found the world's biggest Texas Tech fan. 

A bettor who placed a $1,500 futures bet on Texas Tech to win the national championship at 200-1 odds is now two wins away from cashing in a $300,000 prize, per Ben Fawkes of ESPN. The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas has confirmed the validity of the ticket.

"Auburn is our only liability, and a small one at that," SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

The bettor has placed the ticket on ProSwap for $65,000. ProSwap is a secondary market where bettors can sell off futures tickets in exchange for a hedge price that is below their potential winnings.

Texas Tech is currently a 2.5-point underdog in its Final Four matchup with Michigan State, per Vegas Insider. SuperBook said the Red Raiders would be a two-point favorite over Auburn and a three-point underdog to Virginia.

Texas Tech reached its first Final Four in program history with a win over Gonzaga. The Raiders' defense has been swarming throughout the tournament and is the most efficient in college basketball by over two points, per Ken Pomeroy.

They'll be going up against a Michigan State program playing in its eighth Final Four under Tom Izzo, though the Spartans won only one national championship in their previous seven trips.

Related

    Report: UCLA in Talks with TCU's Dixon for Job

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: UCLA in Talks with TCU's Dixon for Job

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    TAMU Hires VT's Buzz Williams

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    TAMU Hires VT's Buzz Williams

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ja Morant to Declare for Draft

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Ja Morant to Declare for Draft

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jahvon Quinerly to Transfer Out of Villanova

    Former 5-star PG to leave school after 1 season

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Jahvon Quinerly to Transfer Out of Villanova

    Former 5-star PG to leave school after 1 season

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report