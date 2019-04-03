Kenny Omega on AEW vs. WWE: 'We're Not Looking to Compete with WWE'

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

While there has been plenty of internet buzz regarding whether All Elite Wrestling could pose a challenge to WWE, Kenny Omega insists AEW isn't looking to compete with the sports entertainment giant.

In a recent interview with Post Wrestling, Omega discussed AEW's goals as it prepares for its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 25 in Las Vegas:

Omega was asked about AEW's comparisons to WCW, but he believes the entities are far different:

"I think the difference between ourselves and WCW, for example, is that we're not looking to compete with WWE. At least a big handful of us aren't. Other people may have their own motivations or whatever, but, for us, we're very much focused on just becoming the new wrestling alternative and I think in today's new world with digital streaming services and such, a lot of wrestling fans, they're going to watch everything anyway, and so I want people to enjoy [WWE's] product if that's what they're into. Enjoy it. Watch it. I'm never going to do anything to try and undermine what they do. I'm never going to say, 'Hey, this is a different take on what you did except we did it better,' or whatever."

AEW hasn't yet run an official show or secured a television deal, but there is still a great deal of excitement surrounding the promotion. A big reason for that is its roster, which includes Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, PAC, Pentagon Jr., Fenix and a host of other stars.

WWE has long been the dominant promotion in professional wrestling, and it hasn't had much competition since it bought WCW in 2001. WWE has had plenty of alternatives, though, in the form of Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, among others.

AEW is perhaps better equipped than any of those companies to steal some of the spotlight from WWE. Not only is the roster strong, but AEW is also backed by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, meaning money should not be an issue.

Many wrestling fans consider the Attitude Era from 1997 to 2001 to be the best time in professional wrestling due to the competition between WWE and WCW. With WCW beating WWE in Monday night rating for 84 consecutive weeks, it forced WWE to improve.

It is far too early to tell if AEW can make a similar impact, but by providing wrestlers and fans with a viable, lucrative alternative to WWE, it should make the wrestling business more competitive.

Even if AEW ends up being a niche product that sits somewhere between WWE and the likes of ROH, Impact and NJPW, it can only be considered a good thing for pro wrestling.

