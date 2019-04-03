Final Four 2019: Odds Each Team Wins the National Championship

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Only four men's college basketball teams can still dream about ending this season with a national championship. And on Monday, one of those squads will do it.

No. 1 seed Virginia, No. 2 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 5 seed Auburn are the four teams that will play in the NCAA tournament Final Four on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Cavaliers will face the Tigers in the first national semifinal, followed by a matchup between the Spartans and Red Raiders.

Whichever school wins, it'll be a breath of fresh air. Virginia, Texas Tech and Auburn have never won a national championship, and Michigan State has only won two, with its last coming in 2000.

Bracket

Odds to Win National Championship

Virginia +150 (Bet $100 to win $150)

Michigan State +180

Texas Tech +400

Auburn +600

Odds Tips, Preview

Last year, Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in March Madness history when the Cavaliers were beaten by UMBC in the first round. This year, they were again a No. 1 seed, but instead made it to their first Final Four since 1984.

Virginia is the only No. 1 seed that made this year's Final Four, which explains why it is the betting favorite to win the national title. However, the Cavs are facing Auburn on Saturday, and the Tigers are playing the best they have all year after notching wins over No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Kentucky in the past two rounds.

That's why Virginia may not be the best team to bet on to go all the way. Instead, go with Michigan State, the team led by an experienced veteran coach in Tom Izzo, who led the Spartans to their last national title in 2000.

Like Auburn, Michigan State is coming off an impressive win. The Spartans knocked off No. 1 overall seed Duke in the Elite Eight to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Not only that, but Michigan State may have the best player still in the tournament in junior guard Cassius Winston. (Texas Tech sophomore guard Jarrett Culver is also in the conversation.)

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 21-year-old had 20 points and 10 assists in the Spartans' win over Duke, and their success could depend on how well he can run their offense against Texas Tech and the winner of the other semifinal.

After earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors, Winston was named to the Associated Press All-America team on Tuesday.

"He's got the most incredible first step," Izzo said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "That's why he's getting all those steals. He can take one dribble and cover more space than most human beings that I know can do. And so then he has the strength to finish at the end. So he's not Superman, but he's damn close."

Expect Winston to have another big showing on Saturday to lead Michigan State past Texas Tech.

It could be wise to bet on Auburn to beat Virginia, as the Tigers should play a close game against the Cavaliers. And it should be the smart bet to pick Michigan State to go all the way to the national title.