2019 NFL Offseason Storylines That Deserve More Attention

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Considering the aforementioned offensive line issues, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that some of the league's prominent passers are still working their way back from injuries.

The following notable quarterbacks are on the mend:

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans: Mariota now has Ryan Tannehill breathing down his neck. He missed just two games last season, but his play was impacted in several more. The problem has most recently been classified as a "nerve issue," according to Terry McCormick.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals: In a repeat of his injury a few years prior, Dalton tried to make up for poor line play by going after a snap that sailed over his head. He tore ligaments in his thumb, missed five games and is now trying to work his way back while learning a new offense installed by an entirely new coaching staff.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers: Garoppolo lasted three games in his second campaign with the 49ers before suffering a torn ACL. He's expected back for training camp, where he'll have to get back into the swing of things after completing just 59.6 percent of his passes before the injury.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers: Newton has been one of the biggest question marks at quarterback this offseason. He ended up undergoing shoulder surgery in January, though "cartilage damage was not as extensive as we'd feared," according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Newton technically only missed two games, but it is his second shoulder surgery in three offseasons.

Alex Smith, Washington Redskins: Ten games into his stint with Washington, Smith broke his leg, which involved a compound and spiral fracture. He spent time in the hospital and had multiple operations to combat infection, throwing his playing career into doubt.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles went all-in on Wentz after letting Nick Foles walk. But even in January, he wasn't practicing due to a back injury. He's now missed eight regular season games over the past two years, though he's expected to be healthy for OTAs.

In other words, six teams—all with playoff hopes centered around their quarterbacks—still have passers recovering from various issues. These injuries may have fallen on the backburner in terms of national attention, but should have a huge impact on the upcoming season.