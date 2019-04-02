NIT 2019: Semifinals Scores, Updated Bracket and Championship Schedule

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Four teams entered Tuesday hoping to take advantage of the national stage and the chance to end their years strongly with the National Invitation Tournament semifinals.

Wichita State, Lipscomb, TCU and Texas all had very different seasons, but each won its first three games in this tournament to reach the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Adding two more wins will be enough to bring home a trophy and a banner for an NIT title.

Although this might not be exactly what the schools were hoping for at the start of the year, this would still be a great way to end the season.

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday's action from New York.

Semifinal Matchups

No. 5 Lipscomb def. No. 6 Wichita State 71-64

No. 1 TCU vs. No. 2 Texas; 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Championship

Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 5 Lipscomb vs. No. 1 TCU/No. 2 Texas

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

Lipscomb 71, Wichita State 64

Although Wichita State appeared in control down the stretch, Lipscomb scored the final 11 points of the game to steal a win in MSG.

It was the Garrison Mathews show for much of the day, getting off to a hot start to give Lipscomb the advantage:

He scored 18 points in the first half before finishing with 34 points in the win.

Despite his success, the Bisons struggled offensively at times thanks to Wichita State's defense:

Lipscomb finished 9-of-33 from three-point range and 36.5 percent shooting overall.

The Shockers trailed 35-30 at halftime but turned things around with a 21-10 run in the second half.

Wichita State led by 11 points late and went up 64-57 with under four minutes remaining, but an incredible run from Lipscomb led to a surprising win.

Dexter Dennis led the Shockers with 13 points, though the team struggled with its shooting and couldn't find a bucket in the final few minutes.

The Bisons took advantage and are now one win away from an NIT title.