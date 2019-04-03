Final Four 2019 Bracket: TV Info, Updated Schedule for NCAA Tournament

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Four teams are headed to Minneapolis this weekend with the intention of bringing home the national championship. Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Virginia can all make the case that they are teams of destiny as they arrive in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Only one will be able to make that claim Monday night, and while luck could be a huge factor in any game, the NCAA champions will almost certainly seal their title as a result of skill, athleticism and hard work.

Final Four Schedule (All times ET)

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia (6 p.m., CBS)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State (8:30 p.m., CBS)

The Virginia Cavaliers are the only No. 1 seed to survive in the NCAA bracket. The Cavaliers earned their way into the Final Four with an 80-75 overtime victory over Purdue in the Elite Eight and have won 13 of their last 14 games.

The Cavs were able to take advantage of a last-second shot by Mamadi Diakite that forced overtime by dominating the action in the extra period and outscoring the Boilermakers 10-5.

Virginia has been the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation this season, allowing 55.4 points per game, and great defense has long been this team's calling card. However, it is a much better offensive team than it has been in the past.

Kyle Guy is leading the Cavs in scoring with 15.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Fellow backcourt player De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.9 ppg and connecting on 51.8 percent of his shots from the field, while Ty Jerome is contributing 13.3 points per night.

Auburn pulled off a stunning 97-80 victory over North Carolina in the Sweet 16, and head coach Bruce Pearl's team earned a 77-71 overtime victory over Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

In many ways, Auburn's win over the Wildcats was the most impressive of the tournament because the Tigers accomplished the feat without star forward Chuma Okeke. He tore his ACL in the win over North Carolina, but his teammates rallied around him in the Elite Eight win.

The Tigers still have some excellent weapons without Okeke, and they are led by Bryce Brown, who is scoring 16.0 ppg and connecting on 41.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Jared Harper is right behind him, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per night.

Texas Tech will not consent to any assessment of Virginia as the best defensive team in the nation. The Red Raiders are allowing 59.0 points per night, and that ranks third in the nation.

However, the Red Raiders simply attack the shooter with relentlessness and don't give their opponents any time to set up excellent scoring opportunities. That defense was on display in the 75-69 victory over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, and that defense was even better in the 63-44 triumph over Michigan in the Sweet 16 game.

Jarrett Culver is one of the top players in the nation, and he is likely to be selected early in the first round of the NBA draft. The 20-year-old is averaging a team-high 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per night. He is also averaging 1.5 steals per night, and his quick hands have allowed him to trigger Texas Tech's attack.

Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney are both double-figure scorers for the Red Raiders. Moretti is scoring 11.6 points per night and connecting on 50.2 percent of his shots, while Mooney is scoring 11.2 points per night and handing out 3.4 assists per game.

The Texas Tech defense will have to be at its best when it lines up against the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan State emerged from the Elite Eight with a 68-67 victory over the high-powered and explosive Duke Blue Devils. Michigan State did not shut down superstar Zion Williamson, but they did keep him from making big plays when the game was on the line. The Spartans also kept R.J. Barrett in check.

Michigan State tied for first in the Big Ten regular season, won the conference tournament and have now won four straight games in the NCAA tournament.

After struggling in their first-round game against Bradley, the Spartans have played sensational basketball in wins over Minnesota, LSU and Duke. While they will have to confront a powerful Texas Tech defense, they have been steeled by their accomplishments and should be able to compete well.

Cassius Winston had 20 points and 10 assists in the win over the Blue Devils, and he leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.9 points per night while connecting on 40.4 percent of his three-point shots.

Nick Ward (13.2 ppg), Xavier Tillman (10.1 ppg), Matt McQuaid (9.8 ppg) and Kenny Goins (8.1 ppg) are doing an excellent job in support of Winston. Goins hit the go-ahead three-pointer against Duke that propelled Michigan State to the Final Four.

After four brilliant Elite Eight games, college basketball fans can't wait for the show to begin at the Final Four.