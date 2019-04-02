Video: Watch Paul Malignaggi Slap Artem Lobov at Bareknuckle FC Media Day

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Paulie Malignaggi speaks during the BT Sport Boxing and Ultimate Boxxer Press Conference at BT Tower on March 18, 2019 in London, England. BT Sport will broadcast the Ultimate Boxxer Series live on TV and YouTube starting on Friday 10th May from The O2. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Paul Malignaggi had a unique way of building hype for the upcoming Bareknuckle Fighting Championship 5 event.

During Tuesday's media day, Malignaggi nearly started an all-out brawl by slapping Artem Lobov in the face:

Malignaggi and Lobov have a contentious history. Malignaggi, a former WBA welterweight champion, was briefly part of Conor McGregor's team in the lead up to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. He left after disputing reports the former two-division UFC champion knocked him out during sparring. 

Lobov and McGregor have been friends and sparring partners for years. The Russian Hammer was part of McGregor's crew that attacked the bus prior to UFC 223 in April 2018 that led to him being removed from the card. 

Unfortunately, fans won't get to see Malignaggi and Lobov settle their differences on Saturday. Lobov is scheduled to fight Jason Knight in the Bareknuckle FC 5 main event. 

