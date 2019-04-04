Ranking the Top 10 Players to Watch in the 2019 Final Four

0 of 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2019 men's basketball Final Four is upon us.

One of Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech or Virginia will be the NCAA tournament champion this season.

Before the festivities kick into gear, we've highlighted the top 10 players to watch in this year's Final Four based on season-long performance, NCAA tournament performance and overall importance to their team.

Let's get right to it.