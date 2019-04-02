Final Four 2019 Schedule: TV Info and Updated Bracket for NCAA Showdowns

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For the first time since 2012, the participants at the men's Final Four are all top five seeds.

In the last six NCAA men's basketball tournaments, there's been at least one team seeded No. 7 or lower that made a run into the final weekend of the competition.

Instead of there being a team or two that got hot at the right time, like Loyola-Chicago in 2018 and Syracuse in 2016, the 2019 Final Four teams were consistently in the national discussion throughout the season.

Virginia and Michigan State are the big names heading to Minneapolis, but just because Texas Tech and Auburn don't have a storied basketball history doesn't mean that can't win the championship Monday night.

2019 Men's Final Four Schedule

Saturday, April 6

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 5 Auburn (6:09 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (8:49 p.m. ET, CBS)

Can Virginia Complete Redemption Story?

There weren't any Cinderella stories in the 2019 NCAA tournament, but there has been one story we've kept a close eye on.

After suffering the first defeat as a No. 1 seed to a No. 16 seed a year ago, Virginia's silenced the majority of its critics by making the first Final Four in program history since 1984.

Tony Bennett didn't need any vindication as a head coach because of the quality of the teams he's coached since he's been at Virginia, but he shook whatever negativity there was in the public sphere by leading the Cavaliers to Minneapolis.

Now the Cavaliers have an opportunity to complete their redemption run with a title, and they come into the Final Four as the favorite to win the championship.

But winning two more games won't be easy with the quality of teams remaining, starting with Saturday's semifinal against Auburn.

The Cavaliers have the clear advantage in the paint with Chuma Okeke injured for Auburn, but they have to be able to defend the three-point line in order to control the contest.

In their last two games, the Cavaliers faced 57 three-point attempts from Oregon and Purdue, two teams who weren't shy about shooting from beyond the arc all season.

Oregon wasn't efficient in the Sweet 16, as it made nine of its 25 threes, but Purdue sank 14 of its 32 three-point attempts, with Carsen Edwards draining 10 of them.

Auburn isn't afraid to throw up three-point shots, and it made 17 against North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Since most players in Auburn's lineup are capable of knocking down shots from downtown, Virginia can't focus in on defending one specific player in that area of the court.

The good news for the Cavaliers is they have a full week to alter their defensive strategy to smother Auburn.

If Virginia makes the necessary adjustments to defending the three-point shot, it'll earn its chance at a championship.

Winston vs. Culver Is Matchup To Watch

The rosters of Michigan State and Texas Tech are chock full of talent, but their standout guards will have a major say in determining the victor of Saturday's second game.

Do-it-all point guard Cassius Winston is coming off an Elite Eight performance in which he recorded 20 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spartans.

Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver is one of two potential NBA draft lottery picks in the Final Four, with Virginia's De'Andre Hunter the other, and he enters Minneapolis with 86 points in four March Madness games.

Winston will be tasked with providing a steady hand at the point for the Spartans and being a nuisance to Texas Tech's guards on defense.

If Winston can help Michigan State force over 10 turnovers, like it did against Duke, the Red Raiders will be taken out of their rhythm.

But if Texas Tech takes care of the ball and works its way into a rhythm, Culver should be the catalyst.

Culver might not be defended by Winston on every possession, but there's a good chance the pair of marquee players will square off on a few occasions.

If Culver gets the best of the Michigan State defenders in one-on-one matchups, he'll attract more attention, which would lead to him picking out Matt Mooney, Davide Moretti or Tariq Owens for a bucket.

Both the Spartans and Red Raiders have solid supporting casts that can lift the team up in stretches, but if Culver and Winston aren't at their best, it could lead to a drop off in production that leads to defeat.

