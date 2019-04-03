WWE WrestleMania 2019: Updated Match Card, Odds, Predictions for PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WrestleMania 35 will emanate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, and it boasts a robust card with 15 matches, many of which have titles on the line.

Headlined by the first ever women's main event in the form of Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, WrestleMania 35 will also feature a WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston and a Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

That is merely the tip of the iceberg, as nearly every WWE main roster title will be defended, and several grudge matches will take place as well.

Here is a full rundown of the WrestleMania 35 card along with odds and predictions for every single match that will be contested on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 35 Match Card

Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

No Holds Barred (If Triple H loses, he must retire): Triple H vs. Batista

Falls Count Anywhere: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese

Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

WrestleMania 35 Odds and Predictions

Ronda Rousey (4-1) vs. Charlotte Flair (27-2) vs. Becky Lynch (11-50)

Both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles will be on the line in the main event of WrestleMania, making it a winner-takes-all match.

Lynch is the only person entering the match without a championship in tow, but given how she has been pushed to the moon and develop into arguably WWE's top babyface, it is difficult to envision anyone other than her leaving with both titles in tow.

Daniel Bryan (5-2) vs. Kofi Kingston (29-100)

After weeks of trying to earn a WWE Championship match, Kofi Kingston was finally granted the opportunity last week when Big E and Xavier Woods won a gauntlet to get him into the match.

WWE has never truly pulled the trigger on giving Kofi a run as a top guy, so there is some apprehension that they will now, but based on how hugely popular he has become, look for WWE to go with the feel-good moment by having Kingston win the WWE title.

Brock Lesnar (21-20) vs. Seth Rollins (69-100)

Of the three top championship matches on the WrestleMania card, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins likely has the highest probability of the champion retaining.

Lesnar retained last year when most expected Roman Reigns to win, but due to the looming possibility of Reigns and Dean Ambrose helping their Shield brother, the smart money is on Rollins winning the Universal Championship for the first time.

Triple H (8-25) vs. Batista (23-10)

Triple H and Batista will face off in a No Holds Barred match with the stipulation that Triple H must retire from in-ring competition if he loses.

There is seemingly a high probability that this will be Batista's final match ever, and since Triple H isn't going anywhere and figures to have plenty of matches left in him, there is little doubt that The Game will prevail.

The Miz (1-4) vs. Shane McMahon (14-5)

The Miz and Shane McMahon are engaged in perhaps the most personal feud in WWE currently, as Shane-O-Mac turned on The Miz and even assaulted Miz's father.

They will lock horns in a Falls Count Anywhere match that should have no shortage of crazy spots. It wouldn't be a shock to see Shane win, but since The Miz was wronged and is out for revenge, most signs point to him coming out on top.

Roman Reigns (33-100) vs. Drew McIntyre (9-4)

Roman Reigns' first singles match back since announcing his leukemia is in remission will come against Drew McIntyre at The Showcase of The Immortals.

McIntyre has dominated Reigns throughout their feud, but WrestleMania is primarily about producing feel-good moments, and there would be few better than Reigns battling back from cancer to win on the biggest show of the year, which is almost certainly what will happen.

Sasha Banks & Bayley (3-10) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya (23-2) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (17-2) vs. The IIconics (24-5)

WWE's handling of the Women's Tag Team Championship scene has left plenty to be desired thus far, but when Sasha Banks and Bayley face three teams at WrestleMania, it will allow several talented women to get on the card.

The IIconics are likely the only real threat to dethrone The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, but due to the possibility of the Four Horsewomen embracing to close the show, Sasha and Bayley figure to retain.

AJ Styles (11-10) vs. Randy Orton (67-100)

There won't be any titles on the line when AJ Styles and Randy Orton clash at WrestleMania, but their match undoubtedly has show-stealing potential.

Their match is also one of the toughest ones to call on the entire card, but since a heavy contingent of babyfaces seems likely to win, Orton beating Styles would mix things up and it would potentially create the more intriguing story moving forward as well.

Samoa Joe (19-50) vs. Rey Mysterio (9-5)

Samoa Joe is a heavy favorite in his United States Championship match against Rey Mysterio, but that may be the one big misfire by oddsmakers entering WrestleMania.

Rey's son Dominic has been heavily involved in the build to the match, which suggests he will get involved. With Dominic playing the role of equalizer, Mysterio will beat the bigger and stronger Joe for the title at WrestleMania.

Kurt Angle (19-50) vs. Baron Corbin (9-5)

In what is being billed as his retirement match, Kurt Angle will face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania in a match few fans want to see.

WWE has to be aware of negative fan reaction, which could lead to Angle facing someone like John Cena or The Undertaker either instead of Corbin or after his match with Corbin. If Angle vs. Corbin does happen, the Olympic gold medalist will win a quick squash.

Buddy Murphy (29-100) vs. Tony Nese (5-2)

Buddy Murphy has enjoyed a dominant reign as Cruiserweight champion, but he will face a tough test in the form of Tony Nese, who will be wrestling in front of his home fans since he is a Staten Island, New York native.

Look for Murphy to win in order to keep a cap on title changes, but of all the longshots, Nese is one of the best bets on the board since it is easy to see him winning on his home turf.

Bobby Lashley (4-1) vs. Finn Balor (17-100)

There is arguably no easier pick on the entire WrestleMania card than the Intercontinental Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor.

Balor revealed Monday that he will be bringing the demon character to WrestleMania. The Demon is undefeated on the WWE main roster, and that will remain so when he beats Lashley for the IC title.

The Usos vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev (No odds)

While there aren't yet any odds up for this late addition to the WrestleMania card, it seems likely to be a two-horse race between The Usos and the team of Aleister Black and Ricochet.

Assuming WWE intends to give Black and Ricochet some run as singles competitors in the near future, it would make sense for The Usos to retain and perhaps renew their rivalry with New Day after WrestleMania, especially if Kingston leaves WrestleMania as WWE champion.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman (27-20), Curt Hawkins (13-2), Rob Gronkowski (17-2), Ali (15-1)

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been built around Braun Strowman's feud with Saturday Night Live correspondents Colin Jost and Michael Che, but that doesn't mean The Monster Among Men will prevail Sunday.

Curt Hawkins is an intriguing pick since having him end his losing streak at WrestleMania would be a great moment, but former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is my pick. Gronk recently retired from football, and he got involved in the battle royal at WrestleMania 33, which would be the perfect set up for a win at WrestleMania 35.

WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal: Lacey Evans (7-4), Asuka (19-10), Mandy Rose (5-1), Sonya Deville (8-1), Nikki Bella (9-1), Ruby Riott (10-1), Naomi (14-1), Nikki Cross (14-1), Carmella (15-1)

The field is pretty wide open in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, and it is possible that an NXT Superstar could come from out of nowhere to win it since NXT is slated to be involved in the match.

For the past few months, however, WWE has trotted Lacey Evans down the aisle time after time, and there has to be some kind of payoff. After her strong performance in the Royal Rumble, look for Evans to win the battle royal before finally getting built up as a top star in the women's division.

*All odds courtesy of 5Dimes.

