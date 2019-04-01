Video: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte to Be Winner-Take-All Match

Credit: WWE.com

The winner of the main event at WrestleMania 35 will lay claim to supremacy over WWE's entire women's division.

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced Monday night the Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Live Women's Championship will be up for grabs when Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch face off Sunday.

Much has changed in the space of a week. Flair defeated Asuka for the SmackDown Live women's title last Tuesday, adding a new dimension to the headline bout at WrestleMania.

One immediate question was whether WWE would unify the two women's titles. Otherwise, it was hard to see the justification for Flair winning the belt so close to the biggest show of the year.

McMahon stopped short of saying WWE will have only one champion to represent the women's division, but that certainly seems to be the direction the promotion is going. One could argue it's a step backward since the division is deep enough to sustain two title-holders.

But Sasha Banks and Bayley don't exclusively put the Women's Tag Team Championships against Raw wrestlers, so perhaps WWE envisions having the female stars cross over more freely between Raw and SmackDown Live.