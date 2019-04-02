March Madness 2019: Updated Schedule, Bracket and Key Players for Final Four

Lance King/Getty Images

If the last four teams are any indication, experience doesn't matter as much as it used to in the NCAA men's basketball tournament because there will be three coaches making their first appearance in the Final Four in Minneapolis.

As far as star power goes, the wattage isn't as electric with Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett out, but there will still be plenty of great players to watch, especially at the guard position.

Out of the quartet of teams, the two that will advance will do so because their backcourt found a way to be effective.

Here, we look at key players who will be most likely to shine for their squad on Saturday night.

Final Four Schedule

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia (6 p.m., CBS)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State (8:30 p.m., CBS)

Livestream: March Madness Live

All times ET.

Updated Bracket

Key Players to Watch

Cassius Winston, Michigan State



No one believed Michigan State could take down Duke in the Elite Eight.

No one except Cassius Winston, of course.

The junior point guard may have been overshadowed by Williamson and Barrett on the court this past weekend, but by the end of the game, it was him dribbling out the clock to deliver the Spartans a stunning 68-67 over the Blue Devils.

Winston finished with 20 points, 10 assists and four steals on the biggest stage in college basketball against an opponent that was heavily favored to win.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As a leader, Winston grew as the tourney progressed, from leading Michigan State to the Big Ten title on up to the Final Four.

Winston isn't an explosive athlete by any means, but his confidence and swagger is unmatched. He's been in Tom Izzo's program for three years, so he's been in the trenches and through wars on the court, so he's never out of control and always makes the right play at the right time.

That's why he's hailed as an extension of Izzo on the floor and why he'll find a way to carry his team to the title game.

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Virginia's best player gave his team a huge scare in the first half against Purdue when he hurt his right ankle, but Kyle Guy found a way to not only return to the court, but also dominate it.

The Cavaliers junior guard's 25 points (21 in the second half) and career-high 10 rebounds were enough to overcome Carsen Edwards' 42-point performance and lead UVA to an 80-75 overtime win.

Before his big performance against the Boilermakers, Guy had been laying an egg all tournament long, shooting a horrid 4-for-25 from three-point range before shaking it off in the second half against Purdue.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Luckily, the 21-year-old found his stroke from behind the arc, hitting on 7-of-12 shots from deep and coming up big when UVA needed it most.

His return to form was a welcome sight for Virginia, who will need him to be firing on all cylinders Saturday against the sharpshooting Auburn Tigers.

If Guy can have the kind of game that reminds fans of the 42.6 percent he averages for his career from 3-point land, the Cavaliers may be dancing all the way to the final game.

Jared Harper, Auburn

It's no secret that forward Chuma Okeke is Auburn's best player, but he's out with a knee injury.

That leaves the Tigers' dynamic backcourt, and the player who stands out most is point guard Jared Harper.

The 5'11" junior led Auburn with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and three steals to seal the Tigers' 77-71 Elite Eight win over Kentucky to punch the school's ticket to its first appearance in the Final Four.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Harper was all over Auburn's win, scoring 12 of the their 17 overtime points on an array of acrobatic layups and clutch free-throws.

In tandem with Bryce Brown, he was sensational down the stretch for the Tigers, especially on the defensive end.

If the diminutive floor general can make the type of big plays he made against the Wildcats, Auburn could well continue their shock-the-world tour and play for their first national championship.

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Whenever Texas Tech takes the floor, all eyes are on Jarrett Culver.

The 6'8" sophomore wing is known for creating off the bounce and racking up buckets.

He finished with 19 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 75-69 win over Gonzaga and a trip to the Final Four for the first time in the school's history.

Culver, a defensive ace, has scored at least 16 points in each tournament game and will look to continue that when Tech faces Michigan State this weekend.

Harry How/Getty Images

The Red Raiders go as the 20-year-old goes, and he'll have to play a near-perfect game to seal the deal for his team.

Many scouts have the Lubbock, Texas, native cracking the top 10 in mock drafts, and if he can put on a show against the well-coached Spartans, he'll likely improve his stock and maybe even become a top-five pick.

He'll get some help from guard Davide Moretti, but Texas Tech's fortunes will be made or broken on Culver's performance on Saturday.

If he can knock down those difficult shots he likes and take better care of the ball, look for the Red Raiders to make it to the final on Monday.

Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport.



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.