Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 33 Fixtures After Week 32 Results

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on April 1, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal moved above Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United into third place in the Premier League as they earned a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Monday at the Emirates Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette netted in either half as Arsenal recorded their 10th successive Premier League home win on the bounce.

The Gunners have dropped just four points all season at the Emirates in the English top flight since losing to Manchester City on the opening day of the 2018-19 season.

The win moved them two points clear of fifth place, and they are looking increasingly well placed to finish in the top four for the first time since 2015-16.

Arsenal have also now matched the points tally they accrued in the whole of 2017-18 with seven games remaining:

Here are the full results from Week 32, along with the latest standings:

                                                  

Fulham 0-2 Manchester City 

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Southampton 

Burnley 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 2-0 Bournemouth 

Manchester United 2-1 Watford 

West Ham United 0-2 Everton

Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea 

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United 

              

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 32, 24, +52, 79

2. Manchester City: 31, 25, +60, 77

3. Arsenal: 31, 19, +26, 63 

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 31, 20, +24, 61

5. Manchester United: 31, 18, +19, 61

6. Chelsea: 31, 18, +18, 60

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 31, 12, 0, 44

8. Leicester City: 32, 13, -1, 44

9. Everton: 32, 12, +3, 43

10. Watford: 31, 12, -3, 43

11. West Ham United: 32, 12, -7, 42

12. Bournemouth: 32, 11, -15, 38

13. Crystal Palace: 31, 10, -3, 36

14. Newcastle United: 32, 9, -11, 35

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 30, 9, -11, 33

16. Southampton: 31, 8, -15, 33

17. Burnley: 32, 9, -22, 33

18. Cardiff City: 31, 8, -31, 28

19. Fulham: 32, 4, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town (R): 32, 3, -41, 14

                           

The Premier League is back in action midweek with five fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday:

              

Watford vs. Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 

Manchester City vs. Cardiff City 

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

               

Tottenham's run of league games without a victory extended to five on Sunday as they lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

That result gave Arsenal the opportunity to leapfrog their north London rivals with a win, and they claimed the necessary victory with confidence.

Ramsey, who had seen a goal ruled out earlier for a foul by Sokratis on Florian Lejeune in the build-up, put Arsenal ahead on the half hour.

The ball fell into the Welshman's path 14 yards from goal and his sweeping left-footed effort found the back of the net via the inside of the post.

Only Matt Ritchie's remarkable goal-line clearance prevented Lacazette making it 2-0 just before the break:

The Frenchman did get his goal in the end, though, finishing a fine move with a deft lob seven minutes from time to wrap up the points:

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has made a noticeable difference at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The Gunners at home are a genuinely superb team, and they would be title challengers if they could be as good away from north London.

Just one win from their last eight league games on the road means the Gunners are not comfortable in the top four, and they could be out of the UEFA Champions League spots again by the time they visit Everton on Sunday.

But they are in the box seat in the race for the top four, and a few more performances like Monday would secure them Champions League football for next term. 

Related

    Arsenal Go 3rd with Win Over Newcastle

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Go 3rd with Win Over Newcastle

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Euro Club Rankings 👑

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Euro Club Rankings 👑

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Messi vs. God ✝️

    The Pope makes his pick—who you got?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi vs. God ✝️

    The Pope makes his pick—who you got?

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Atletico President: Griezmann Is 1000% Staying

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico President: Griezmann Is 1000% Staying

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report