Bryce Harper's Wife Kayla Announces She's Pregnant with Their 1st Child

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Kayla Harper announced on Twitter Monday that she and Bryce Harper are expecting their first child in August:

There was also a note about the Philadelphia Phillies star's dog, named Wrigley.

The Harpers have been married since December 2016, and the couple is now starting a new life together in Philadelphia. Bryce Harper spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals before signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies this offseason.

Being in the same location for more than a decade and gaining plenty of long-term financial security should certainly help with the new addition to the family.