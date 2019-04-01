Bryce Harper's Wife Kayla Announces She's Pregnant with Their 1st Child

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Bryce Harper, left, poses for a photo with his wife Kayla after being introduced as a Philadelphia Phillies player during a news conference at the Philadelphia Phillies spring training baseball facility, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper and the Phillies agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Kayla Harper announced on Twitter Monday that she and Bryce Harper are expecting their first child in August:

There was also a note about the Philadelphia Phillies star's dog, named Wrigley.

The Harpers have been married since December 2016, and the couple is now starting a new life together in Philadelphia. Bryce Harper spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals before signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies this offseason.

Being in the same location for more than a decade and gaining plenty of long-term financial security should certainly help with the new addition to the family.

Related

    So Far It’s Going Exactly as Planned for Phillies

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    So Far It’s Going Exactly as Planned for Phillies

    The Good Phight
    via The Good Phight

    Bryce on Philly Fans: They Make You Want to Be So Good

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Bryce on Philly Fans: They Make You Want to Be So Good

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Phillies Now Only Undefeated Team 💪

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phillies Now Only Undefeated Team 💪

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Phillies Could Benefit from Adding Free Agent Craig Kimbrel

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Phillies Could Benefit from Adding Free Agent Craig Kimbrel

    PhillyVoice
    via PhillyVoice