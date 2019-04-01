Bryce Harper's Wife Kayla Announces She's Pregnant with Their 1st Child

Bryce Harper's Wife Kayla Announces She's Pregnant with Their 1st ChildApril 1, 2019
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Kayla Harper announced on Twitter Monday that she and Bryce Harper are expecting their first child in August:
Kayla Harper @kayyharper8
Wrigley’s gonna be pissed... Baby Harper making HIS debut Aug. 2019 💙👶🏼 https://t.co/Kp2FhmXNsg
There was also a note about the Philadelphia Phillies star's dog, named Wrigley.
The Harpers have been married since December 2016, and the couple is now starting a new life together in Philadelphia. Bryce Harper spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals before signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies this offseason.
Being in the same location for more than a decade and gaining plenty of long-term financial security should certainly help with the new addition to the family.
So Far It’s Going Exactly as Planned for Phillies