NCAA Championship 2019: Updated Title Chances Going into Final Four

Title Chances: 20 percent

The Road Ahead

After going through Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky, Auburn shouldn't be scared by anything.

However, the Tigers have the toughest draw of the remaining teams, as they have to deal with the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Not only is that the best remaining team, but it's a tough matchup for Auburn's style. The Cavaliers rarely commit turnovers, and their three-point field-goal defense, per KenPom.com, ranks third in the nation—though it admittedly hasn't been anywhere near that good thus far in the tournament.

Reason to Buy

Auburn has won 12 consecutive games, is red hot from three-point range, forces more turnovers than any other team in the country and blocks a whole heck of a lot of shots, too. In KenPom history, we have never seen this type of combination before. The closest comp is either 2008-09 Louisville or 2016-17 Syracuse, neither of which was as proficient in all three categories.

Preparing for this team is absurdly difficult, especially on a short turnaround. If Auburn is able to beat Virginia, you have to like its odds of finishing the job 48 hours later against either Michigan State or Texas Tech.

Reason to Sell

Chuma Okeke's torn ACL is a much bigger deal than you may have interpreted from Auburn's win over Kentucky on Sunday.

Among the weird phenomena in college basketball is the fact that teams tend to rally behind a major injury for one game before coming back to reality and proving why that injury was perceived as such a big deal in the first place. Auburn beat its SEC rival in its first game without Okeke, but now it must adjust to life without its leader in rebounds, steals and blocks.

Okeke was their jack-of-all-trades, and it's going to be more than a little bit difficult to beat an outfit like Virginia without him. Also, this team was dreadful on the defensive glass for the majority of the season, and Okeke's absence could make that an even bigger problem.

Will Cut Down the Nets If...

It forces turnovers at its usual rate while Jared Harper finally starts hitting shots.

Harper is 4-of-18 from three-point range over the last three games, and that won't cut it this weekend. With Okeke out, he is too important to Auburn's success to keep shooting like that, considering he takes about a dozen shots per game. But if he gets hot and Bryce Brown stays smoldering (13-of-24 from three in his last three appearances), the Tigers can topple the Cavaliers and win it all two days later.