5-Star 2019 Guard Cole Anthony Narrows College Decision to UNC, Notre Dame, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

North Carolina, Oregon, Notre Dame and Georgetown will all be watching the Final Four from home, but they can take solace in one thing—they are finalists in the recruitment of guard Cole Anthony.

Anthony announced he trimmed his list of potential schools to four on Sunday:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Anthony is a 5-star prospect and the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 combo guard in the class of 2019.

Anthony is the son of Greg Anthony, who won an NCAA championship at UNLV and played 11 seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, Vancouver Grizzlies, Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

Evan Daniels, who is 247Sports' director of basketball recruiting, listed Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell as Anthony's NBA comparison and pointed to the latter's explosive first step as an offensive playmaker that helps him get into the lane and out in transition.

"He has also improved a great deal as a shooter from long-range" and "gives terrific energy, slides his feet well laterally and has a great motor" on the defensive side as a notable two-way player.

North Carolina stands out among his four finalists as one of the best basketball programs in the country that routinely competes for national championships and sends players to the NBA. The Tar Heels are waiting on NBA decisions from Nassir Little and Coby White and may need Anthony to help make up for their production.

Elsewhere, Oregon is no longer just a football school thanks to head coach Dana Altman and advanced to the Sweet 16 this year even though it needed to win the Pac-12 tournament just to make the Big Dance. It also made the Final Four in 2017 and Elite Eight in 2016.

Georgetown hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2015 but improved by four wins from head coach Patrick Ewing's first to second season, while Notre Dame went to the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016 before missing the past two March Madness fields.