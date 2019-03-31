Video: Watch Bryce Brown Complete Unreal Solo 8-0 Run vs. Kentucky in Elite 8

Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Right Arrow Icon

Bryce Brown is doing everything he can to lift the Auburn Tigers to their first-ever Final Four.

The Tigers trailed the Kentucky Wildcats 37-30 with 19:36 left in the second half of their Elite Eight clash Sunday.

After Jared Harper sank two free throws for Auburn, Brown exploded for eight points in less than a minute, putting the team ahead 40-37.

At one point, the senior guard did a great Reggie Miller impression, intercepting a pass by PJ Washington and immediately draining a three-pointer.