Jordan Bohannon Holds March Madness Rug Hostage, Wants Athletes to Earn Money

Just about all college athletes are hoping for rule changes to allow them to profit off their likenesses, but Jordan Bohannon took it to the next level.

The Iowa guard stole an NCAA rug and took it hostage in order to try to get some rule changes:

The tweet was a reply to an article from Rachel Bachman and Jim Chairusmi of the Wall Street Journal detailing the pains the NCAA takes to keep athletes from stealing the rugs as memorabilia.

Bohannon and the Hawkeyes played two tournament games in Columbus, Ohio, and it seems he swiped a souvenir before leaving.

Of course, it will likely take more than that for the NCAA to change its policy. At the moment, student-athletes aren't allowed to make money off their likeness, which includes autographs, endorsements, jersey sales or video games.