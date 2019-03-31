NCAA Tournament 2019: Sunday's Elite 8 Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After some incredible drama in the first set of Elite Eight games Saturday, the last two games of the round hoped to live up to expectations Sunday.

The last two tickets to the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament were on the line, with four elite squads hoping to keep their season alive. An SEC battle between No. 2 Kentucky and No. 5 Auburn kicked things off in the Midwest, followed by a matchup of elite coaches between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Michigan State in the East region.

Here is a look at what you need to know from Day 8 of March Madness.

Sunday's Matchup and Results

No. 5 Auburn def. No. 2 Kentucky 77-71

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan State; 5:05 p.m. ET

Final Four Schedule

Saturday, April 6: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 5 Auburn; 6 or 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Saturday, April 6: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Duke/No. 2 Michigan State; 6 or 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Full schedule available at NCAA.com.

Auburn 77, Kentucky 71

Auburn's incredible run will continue into the Final Four.

The Tigers didn't rely on elite shooting this time around, but instead hustle and great defense as well as incredible guard play.

Bryce Brown finished with 24 points while Jared Harper added 26 points and five assists, helping the team reach overtime.

Although Harper was just 1-of-6 from three-point range, he was able to consistently get into the lane, including this overtime layup that gave Auburn a big advantage late:

Kentucky couldn't keep up while shooting just 5-of-21 from three-point range.

Auburn trailed by five points at halftime but poor shooting was the main culprit as the squad was just 3-of-11 from three-point range in the first half.

Bryce Brown helped solve this problem with two quick threes as part of a personal 8-0 run to give the Tigers their first lead of the game:

They continued to make shots in the second half, keeping the offense running smoothly despite the frantic pace.

On the other side, Kentucky remained competitive thanks to its ability to pound the ball inside to P.J. Washington:

The forward finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Washington gave Kentucky the lead on a two-point shot in the final minute, but Harper responded with his own to help force overtime.

The Tigers remained confident in the extra period and scored 17 points in just five minutes to secure the win.

Auburn will hope they can keep this run going with a matchup against Virginia in the Final Four.