NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: UConn Upsets Louisville in Elite 8 Play

The 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament moved on to Elite Eight play Sunday, with two teams set to earn a place in the Final Four.

The No. 2 Connecticut Huskies and No. 1 Louisville Cardinals got things underway, with the No. 2 Oregon Ducks and No. 1 Mississippi State Bulldogs bringing the action to a close.

In both cases, the lower-seeded teams could rely on something of a home-court advantage. UConn and Louisville tipped off in Albany, New York, while Oregon only had to travel a few hours north to Portland from Eugene.

Here are the Sunday's Elite Eight scores and an overview of how the games unfolded.

2019 NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule/Results (Elite Eight)

No. 2 Connecticut def. No. 1 Louisville, 80-73

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Mississippi State, 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Connecticut 80, No. 1 Louisville 73

The Huskies are headed to their 12th straight Final Four following an 80-73 win over Louisville.

Connecticut looked to have the game in control after Katie Lou Samuelson hit a three-pointer with 3:02 remaining to take a nine-point lead, 72-63.

Samuelson then sank two free throws at the 1:47 mark to make it an 11-point game. The Cardinals then embarked on a 10-1 run, however, with Arica Carter's layup trimming the deficit to two points.

Louisville nearly forced a turnover on Connecticut's next possession. The Cardinals trapped Samuelson immediately after the inbound near half court, and she was inches away from a backcourt violation before Bionca Dunham committed a foul.

Samuelson gave the Huskies some breathing room, increasing their advantage to four points.

Napheesa Collier fouled Asia Durr at the other end of the court to send the Cardinals star to the charity stripe. Durr is an 82.9 percent free-throw shooter but finished 6-of-10 from the line Sunday. Two of those misses came with 20 seconds remaining.

Sam Fuehring collected Durr's second miss, but Megan Walker blocked her putback attempt at the rim. Collier recovered the rebound, effectively ending Louisville's comeback.

Samuelson led all scorers with 29 points, while both Collier (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Walker (13 points, 12 rebounds) earned double-doubles.

Durr led Louisville with 21 points and narrowly missed out on a double-double of her own, grabbing nine rebounds. The senior guard did struggle to cope with all of the attention she received from the UConn defense, shooting 7-of-19 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Many were surprised when the selection committee made Connecticut a No. 2 seed in the Albany Region. The perceived slight might have been a blessing in disguise for the Huskies, who have clearly carried a chip on their shoulder.

Now, UConn is two games away from a 12th national title.