Twitter in Disbelief as UConn Gets a 2nd Seed in NCAA Women's Tournament Bracket

The Connecticut Huskies will have to approach the 2019 NCAA women's tournament with a somewhat different mindset. For the first time since 2006, the Huskies didn't receive a No. 1 seed.

Instead, UConn is the No. 2 seed in the Albany Regional, with the Louisville Cardinals sitting first.

The selection committee's decision came as a surprise to many. Leaving aside the Huskies' historical track record, they finished the regular season 31-2, with their defeats coming on the road against Louisville and the Baylor Lady Bears—another No. 1 seed.

UConn also sits second in the AP Top 25 poll and sixth in RPI.

Louisville doesn't exactly benefit from the perceived slight toward the Huskies. The Cardinals might be the No. 1 seed, but they'll have a farther journey to Albany, New York, than UConn. Were Louisville and UConn to play in the Elite Eight, the Huskies would potentially have a partisan crowd cheering them on.

Connecticut's slip to the second seed was likely more of an indictment of the American Athletic Conference as a whole.

Seven of the conference's 12 teams finished with an even or losing record, and the Huskies are the only ranked team in the AAC. The UCF Knights are the AAC's second-best team in RPI (15th). Then you have to go all the way down to No. 77 to find the third-best team (the Cincinnati Bearcats).

Selection Monday could be a blessing in disguise for UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.

His players will already be looking to atone for back-to-back exits in the national semifinals. Now they can add the tournament seeding to their list of motivators ahead of the Big Dance.