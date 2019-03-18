Twitter in Disbelief as UConn Gets a 2nd Seed in NCAA Women's Tournament Bracket

Twitter in Disbelief as UConn Gets a 2nd Seed in NCAA Women's Tournament BracketMarch 19, 2019
The Connecticut Huskies will have to approach the 2019 NCAA women's tournament with a somewhat different mindset. For the first time since 2006, the Huskies didn't receive a No. 1 seed.
Instead, UConn is the No. 2 seed in the Albany Regional, with the Louisville Cardinals sitting first.
The selection committee's decision came as a surprise to many. Leaving aside the Huskies' historical track record, they finished the regular season 31-2, with their defeats coming on the road against Louisville and the Baylor Lady Bears—another No. 1 seed.
Eric Adelson @eric_adelson
UConn isn't a 1-seed in the women's tournament??!? https://t.co/kp0Sb29VCo
UConn also sits second in the AP Top 25 poll and sixth in RPI.
Kyle Gravlin @kylegravlin
Umm did I just see that the UConn women got a #2 seed? What planet am I on?!
Alex Bazzell @alexbazzell24
UConn resume.. -played three #1 seeds on the road. -Beat ND by 19, lost to Baylor by 11 & Louisville by 9. -Went 30-2 overall. -Only 1 win was by less than 10 points. Sounds like a 2-Seed to me 😂
Russell Steinberg @Russ_Steinberg
Despite UConn being in the AAC and Mississippi State in the SEC, UConn still finished with a better RPI. A 2 seed makes no sense.
Louisville doesn't exactly benefit from the perceived slight toward the Huskies. The Cardinals might be the No. 1 seed, but they'll have a farther journey to Albany, New York, than UConn. Were Louisville and UConn to play in the Elite Eight, the Huskies would potentially have a partisan crowd cheering them on.
Jared Stillman @JaredStillman
Really proud of my team @UofLWBB earning a Number 1 seed. But I hate that they put us in Albany with UConn. The committee hates us. But that’s fine, I believe in @CoachJeffWalz and @villehoopcoach having our team ready to go for any opponent.
Connecticut's slip to the second seed was likely more of an indictment of the American Athletic Conference as a whole.
Seven of the conference's 12 teams finished with an even or losing record, and the Huskies are the only ranked team in the AAC. The UCF Knights are the AAC's second-best team in RPI (15th). Then you have to go all the way down to No. 77 to find the third-best team (the Cincinnati Bearcats).
Debbie Antonelli @debbieantonelli
Not shocked UConn a 2 seed or in Albany. When committee revealed UCF as bubble team yday & UCF was 3 of the 6 quality wins UCONN had this yr, UCONN should be a 2 seed & UCF was in the field. @ncaawbb @ESPN_WomenHoop Why Louisville in Albany is question for me? S Curve? G Curve?
John Brickley @ESPNBrick
Initial thoughts for the WCBB bracket: 1) The committee overall got it right with putting Tenn in the field 2)UConn in the AAC is hurting the Huskies more than it’s helping them 3) There is at least 5 programs that can win the Natl title
Selection Monday could be a blessing in disguise for UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.
His players will already be looking to atone for back-to-back exits in the national semifinals. Now they can add the tournament seeding to their list of motivators ahead of the Big Dance.
