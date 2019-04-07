2019 March Madness Music Series: Capital One JamFest with Katy Perry and Zedd

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The March Madness Music Series in Minneapolis will conclude Sunday with the Capital One JamFest, a blockbuster show featuring Katy Perry and Zedd.

Perry is one of pop's biggest superstars—she has four music videos online that have had more than one billion views each. Throw in the millions of albums she's sold, and Perry has become a generational icon.

Zedd, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the world's most prolific DJs and producers, going multiplatinum while earning five Grammy nominations in his career.

The pair will perform from 8 p.m. on Sunday.