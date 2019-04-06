2019 March Madness Music Series: The Jonas Brothers Concert by Coca-Cola

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers Visit Music Choice on March 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The March Madness Music Series in Minneapolis continues Saturday, when Coca-Cola presents the Jonas Brothers at The Armory.

The show is part of a three-day music festival that will accompany Saturday's Final Four. The Jonas Brothers will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight ET.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are one of the most successful acts in pop music history, winning multiple awards and topping 17 million in album sales. After a six-year hiatus, the trio has reunited, and you can check out the brothers when they perform Saturday during the March Madness festivities.

