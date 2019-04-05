2019 March Madness Music Series: AT&T Block Party Live Stream

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

The March Madness Music Fest in Minneapolis kicks off on Friday, April 5 with the AT&T Block Party, featuring the Chainsmokers and Judah & the Lion. 

The Chainsmokers are Grammy Award winners and Billboard Chart-toppers, as the duo remains one of hottest EDM-pop acts in the world. And Judah & The Lion have continued to bend the genres of folk, bluegrass and rock and roll to create a truly unique sound.

You can check out both acts right here beginning at 8 , in anticipation of Saturday's Final Four.

Related

    Vanderbilt to Hire Stackhouse

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt to Hire Stackhouse

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Through Tragedy and Transfers to the Final Four

    In his darkest moment Tariq Owens had to choose: '$10 or $10 million?'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Through Tragedy and Transfers to the Final Four

    In his darkest moment Tariq Owens had to choose: '$10 or $10 million?'

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Tulsa's DaQuan Jeffries Wins College Slam Dunk Contest

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tulsa's DaQuan Jeffries Wins College Slam Dunk Contest

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Final Four Predictions 🔮

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Expert Final Four Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
    via Bleacher Report