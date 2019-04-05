2019 March Madness Music Series: AT&T Block Party Live Stream

The March Madness Music Fest in Minneapolis kicks off on Friday, April 5 with the AT&T Block Party, featuring the Chainsmokers and Judah & the Lion.

The Chainsmokers are Grammy Award winners and Billboard Chart-toppers, as the duo remains one of hottest EDM-pop acts in the world. And Judah & The Lion have continued to bend the genres of folk, bluegrass and rock and roll to create a truly unique sound.

You can check out both acts right here beginning at 8 , in anticipation of Saturday's Final Four.