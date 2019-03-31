James Harden, Steph Curry Lead NBA to New Single-Season 3-Point Record

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts as James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on in the third quarter of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the seventh straight season, the NBA has seen its made three-pointers increase, and James Harden and Steph Curry are leading the charge.

According to the Associated Press:

"The NBA has set a record for three-pointers made for the seventh consecutive season, after its 25,808th trey was made Saturday night. The league is on pace for about an 8 percent rise in three-pointers over last season—and threes are getting made a staggering 57 percent more often than what was the case just five years ago."

Harden leads the NBA with 353 threes on the season, while Curry isn't far behind at 330 (in 10 fewer games). They are the only two players above 300 made three-pointers, with Paul George third at 272. In a mild surprise, Buddy Hield (257) and Kemba Walker (238) round out the top five.

No players exceeded 265 three-pointers a season ago, and the all-time top five now looks like this: Curry (402 in 2015-16), Harden (this season), Curry (this season), Curry (324 in 2016-17) and, you guessed it, Curry (286 in 2014-15).

Harden, meanwhile, became the ninth player in NBA history to sink 2,000-plus threes in his career.

Related

    L2M Report: Refs Were Correct in Dubs-Wolves Ending

    NBA logo
    NBA

    L2M Report: Refs Were Correct in Dubs-Wolves Ending

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Most Likely to End Warriors' Run

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Most Likely to End Warriors' Run

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Picking the best prospects your team should target

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Picking the best prospects your team should target

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NYPD Investigating Porzingis for Rape Allegation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NYPD Investigating Porzingis for Rape Allegation

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report