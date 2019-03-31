James Harden, Steph Curry Lead NBA to New Single-Season 3-Point Record

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the seventh straight season, the NBA has seen its made three-pointers increase, and James Harden and Steph Curry are leading the charge.

According to the Associated Press:

"The NBA has set a record for three-pointers made for the seventh consecutive season, after its 25,808th trey was made Saturday night. The league is on pace for about an 8 percent rise in three-pointers over last season—and threes are getting made a staggering 57 percent more often than what was the case just five years ago."

Harden leads the NBA with 353 threes on the season, while Curry isn't far behind at 330 (in 10 fewer games). They are the only two players above 300 made three-pointers, with Paul George third at 272. In a mild surprise, Buddy Hield (257) and Kemba Walker (238) round out the top five.

No players exceeded 265 three-pointers a season ago, and the all-time top five now looks like this: Curry (402 in 2015-16), Harden (this season), Curry (this season), Curry (324 in 2016-17) and, you guessed it, Curry (286 in 2014-15).

Harden, meanwhile, became the ninth player in NBA history to sink 2,000-plus threes in his career.