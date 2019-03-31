NBA's L2M Report: Refs Were Correct in Kevin Durant, Warriors' Loss to T-Wolves

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors may feel as though they were robbed against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, but the NBA doesn't agree.

According to the league's two-minute report (h/t Mark Medina of the Mercury News), the NBA agreed with official Marat Kogut's ruling that Minnesota's Keita Bates-Diop fouled Kevin Durant before he sunk what would have been a game-tying shot with just 4.4 second remaining in the overtime session.

The two-minute report noted that Bates-Dip "places two hands on Durant and makes contact with him prior to the start of his upward shooting motion."



The league also backed Leon Wood's decision to call a foul on Durant with less than a second remaining for fouling Karl-Anthony Towns. While the Warriors disputed the call on the basis of the inbound from Anthony Tolliver flying out of bounds, the two-minute report noted that "the path of the throw-in has no bearing on the illegal action."



The Warriors ultimately lost the game, 131-130.