NBA's L2M Report: Refs Were Correct in Kevin Durant, Warriors' Loss to T-Wolves

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 29: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 29, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors may feel as though they were robbed against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, but the NBA doesn't agree.

According to the league's two-minute report (h/t Mark Medina of the Mercury News), the NBA agreed with official Marat Kogut's ruling that Minnesota's Keita Bates-Diop fouled Kevin Durant before he sunk what would have been a game-tying shot with just 4.4 second remaining in the overtime session.

The two-minute report noted that Bates-Dip "places two hands on Durant and makes contact with him prior to the start of his upward shooting motion."

The league also backed Leon Wood's decision to call a foul on Durant with less than a second remaining for fouling Karl-Anthony Towns. While the Warriors disputed the call on the basis of the inbound from Anthony Tolliver flying out of bounds, the two-minute report noted that "the path of the throw-in has no bearing on the illegal action."

The Warriors ultimately lost the game, 131-130.

