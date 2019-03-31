NIT Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule and Semifinals Predictions

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Don't worry, college basketball fans, there will still be some hoops action between the conclusion of Sunday's NCAA tournament Elite Eight games and the start of the Final Four on Saturday.

This week, the National Invitation Tournament concludes, as two semifinal games take place on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, followed by the championship game on Thursday.

Tuesday's first NIT game features a pair of surprise teams, then the second contest is a matchup between Big 12 rivals. Both should be entertaining and hold over college basketball fans during a break in March Madness action.

NIT Schedule (All Times ET)

View the full bracket at NCAA.com

Tuesday

No. 6 Wichita State vs. No. 5 Lipscomb, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 TCU, 9 p.m., ESPN

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m., ESPN

Predictions

Wichita State over Lipscomb

In the past, Wichita State has been known for some big March Madness upsets. The Shockers made a run to the Final Four in 2013, and they reached the Sweet 16 in 2015. They had made the NCAA tournament seven straight seasons before missing it this year.

But Wichita State still has an opportunity to end its season on a positive note, and it will have a chance to win the NIT championship after taking care of Lipscomb in this semifinal matchup.

Both of these teams notched three road wins to reach this point, but the Shockers' run was just a bit more impressive. They knocked out the top three seeds in its section of the bracket—No. 3 Furman, No. 2 Clemson and No. 1 Indiana.

This NIT run could be beneficial in helping Wichita State get back to the NCAA tournament next season, as some of the young players on its roster are experiencing postseason success.

"This experience, this year in total has to help them going forward," Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said, according to The Wichita Eagle. "They will certainly be veterans at this point next year or even at the beginning of next year. Any time you can get experience like this, it will help. It just adds to your overall experience as a player."

Wichita State will have one more game to play after this as it wins and advances to the championship game.

TCU over Texas

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

These two Big 12 rivals have already played twice this season, and it was TCU that won both matchups—a 65-61 win on Jan. 23 and a 69-56 victory on March 9.

Now, the Horned Frogs will take down the Longhorns for the third time to advance to the championship game.

TCU is looking to win its second NIT championship in three seasons, as it also won the title in 2017. Last season, the Horned Frogs made the NCAA tournament, and they were a bubble team heading into Selection Sunday this year.

"We’re sending a perfect message to them," Horned Frogs senior forward JD Miller said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We got snubbed out of the tournament. We’ve got something to prove going up to New York and winning the whole thing."

TCU has had an impressive run in the NIT, winning each of its first three games by at least 13 points.

Now, the Horned Frogs will beat a Texas team that is without freshman forward Jaxson Hayes, who has missed all of the NIT with a left knee injury.