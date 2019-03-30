NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Sweet 16 Scores and Elite 8 Bracket

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Sweet 16 of the NCAA women's basketball tournament is set to conclude Saturday.

The Connecticut Huskies, Oregon Ducks, Louisville Cardinals and Mississippi State Bulldogs are already through to the Elite Eight. Four teams will have joined them by the end of Saturday.

The reigning national champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Baylor Lady Bears, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, headlined the squads taking the court.

Here are the scores from the Sweet 16 and recaps of the action.

2019 NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule/Results (Sweet 16)

No. 2 Iowa def. No. 3 North Carolina State, 79-61

No. 1 Baylor def. No. 4 South Carolina, 93-68

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, 4 p.m. ET

No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 2 Stanford, 6 p.m. ET

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2019 women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com.

No. 2 Iowa 79, No. 3 North Carolina State 61

Megan Gustafson's legend continues to grow as she helped lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1993.

Gustafson had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Iowa's 79-61 victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack. ESPN Women's Hoops noted the senior forward tied the Division I record for most double-doubles in a single season (33).

NC State head coach Wes Moore used every strategic trick in his arsenal to try to slow Gustafson down in the paint, be it throwing multiple defenders at her, fronting her close to the basket and sending her to the foul line. None of it worked as Gustafson shot 10-of-13 from the field and made all seven of her free throws.

Hannah Stewart contributed to the effort for Iowa, posting a double-double of her own (16 points, 11 rebounds). Kathleen Doyle had a nice game as well, finishing with nine points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.

The Hawkeyes did a great job of stifling Kiara Leslie and Elissa Cunane, NC State's two best offensive options. The pair combined to score 30 points but shot 12-of-37 from the floor.

No. 1 Baylor 93, No. 4 South Carolina 68

Baylor blitzed the South Carolina Gamecocks with 24 points in the first quarter and didn't look back from there, cruising to the Elite Eight following a 93-68 victory.

The Lady Bears were holding opponents to 54.3 points per game, fifth-fewest in the NCAA, entering Saturday. Opponents were also shooting an NCAA-low 31.3 percent against Baylor. South Carolina was the next team to fall victim to Baylor's suffocating defense. The Gamecocks shot 33.3 percent from the floor and 4-of-19 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Bears also owned a 54-30 edge in rebounding, with Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox combining to nearly out-rebound (24 boards) South Carolina on their own. They had 18 and 17 points apiece as well.

The Gamecocks didn't have an answer for DiDi Richards, who scored a game-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting.