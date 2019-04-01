Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Will Emerge from WrestleMania 35 as the Faces of WWE

Credit: WWE.com

Being the so-called face of WWE is an important role because that person or persons are expected to represent the company both in and out of the ring.

Each generation has been defined by a few Superstars. John Cena led the company for well over a decade, and before him, it was guys like Triple H, The Rock and Steve Austin.

Before he took a hiatus to treat his leukemia, Roman Reigns was WWE's chosen one, but he had to step away and let someone else take the wheel.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan have done an outstanding job being the top dogs on SmackDown for the past year, but the flagship show needs someone to step up and be the leader.

The men's and women's divisions are dominated by Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, respectively. As good as they are, WWE fans deserve two full-time Superstars who show up every week with the Universal and Women's Championships around their waists.

Let's take a look at why Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be the new faces of WWE after WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins

Raw has a lot of great talent on its roster. Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre could all step into the top spot and carry the brand, but this is Seth Rollins' time.

He has been one of the most reliable and consistent performers in WWE for a long time. He can make a throwaway match exciting, and he elevates everyone who steps into the ring with him.

His promos have improved greatly since he previously held the universal title, and he finally seems ready to be the top guy WWE wanted him to be right after The Shield broke up for the first time in 2014.

Before Kofi Kingston made waves on SmackDown with an epic performance during a Gauntlet match, The Architect lasted over an hour in the same kind of bout on the February 19, 2018, episode of Raw.

The main reason why he is such a good fit for this role is his versatility. Rollins can have a great match against any kind of opponent using any kind of style. He can take to the air just as easily as he can put someone down with a suplex.

When he steps into the ring with Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, The Kingslayer will become The Beast Slayer by winning the Universal Championship and bringing it back home to Raw.

From that point forward, it will be Rollins at the top of the mountain. Everyone else is going to have to work hard to prove they can knock him off.

Becky Lynch

Until about six months ago. Charlotte was the unquestioned Queen of WWE, but The Irish Lass Kicker quickly took over her spot after SummerSlam.

Lynch had been treading water for quite some time before management decided to test the waters with a heel turn. What it didn't know was how the crowd would react.

The crowd popped when The Man slugged The Queen in the face, and the WWE Universe continued to chant her name despite WWE trying to make her into a villain.

Once it became clear the crowd would only ever cheer for her, WWE turned Lynch into more of a tweener, anti-hero character.

It surprised a lot of people when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Asuka at Tables, Ladders & Chairs, but it soon became clear WWE had bigger plans for her in 2019.

Winning the Royal Rumble match set Lynch on her current course. She will battle Rowdy Ronda for the Raw women's title in the first 'Mania main event to feature all women.

Flair being added to the match will only serve to make The Man's eventual victory even sweeter, but there is also another possible reason why she might have been included.

She defeated Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship last week. If WWE thinks having both titles on the line is what will make this one of the biggest main events of all time, Lynch could leave WrestleMania as a double champion.

When the dust settles on Sunday, Rollins and Lynch will be standing tall ready to lead WWE into the rest of the year.