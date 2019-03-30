Huddersfield Become 1st EPL Team Relegated After Loss vs. Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Become 1st EPL Team Relegated After Loss vs. Crystal PalaceMarch 30, 2019
Huddersfield Town became the first Premier League team to be relegated this season after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday:
B/R Football @brfootball
Huddersfield Town become one of only two sides to get relegated from the Premier League in March ☠️ https://t.co/QYRhoF0aO4
Goals from Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt condemned the Terriers to their 24th Premier League defeat of the season after only 32 games.
Wins for Burnley and Southampton in combination with Huddersfield's loss mean Jan Siewert's side will return to the Championship after two seasons in England's top flight.
Only Derby County have been relegated earlier in a season than Huddersfield in Premier League history:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
1 - Only Derby County who were relegated on March 29th in the 2007-08 campaign have been relegated sooner than Huddersfield Town in a Premier League season (March 30th 2019). Whimper.
The Terriers played Premier League football for the first time last season and sealed their survival with an impressive 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
David Wagner was manager of the club at the time and was praised for keeping the team in the top flight:
Tom Crocker @TomJCrocker
Incredible achievement from Huddersfield. All three promoted clubs seal their survival. Brilliant job from Wagner.
However, Huddersfield have found the going much tougher second time around and have managed just three Premier League wins all season.
Wagner left the club in January by mutual consent with the team bottom of the table.
Sports reporters paid tribute to his achievements at the club:
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
David Wagner leaves Huddersfield. What an remarkable job he has done there — first to take them up, then to keep them up last season. A third miracle has never looked likely this season, but he will be one hell of a hard act to follow #htafc https://t.co/nZ1uZlTcDD
Phil McNulty @philmcnulty
David Wagner leaves Huddersfield Town by mutual consent. Sad end for a charismatic personality whose feat in getting The Terriers into the Premier League - and keeping them there last season - was a superb managerial achievement. https://t.co/y9xIoMmitN
Siewert arrived from Borussia Dortmund, where he coached the second team (the role Wagner also held before his appointment), but was unable to prevent the team from avoiding the drop.
The 36-year-old has overseen just one win since taking over, a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in February.
Huddersfield fans applauded their team for their efforts despite slipping out of the Premier League:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
👏👏👏 Huddersfield fans applaud the players as their effort to avoid relegation is over with 2-0 defeat at #CPFC More: https://t.co/iEMLUrQqO3 https://t.co/WG22i0FtUV
Goalscorer Van Aanholt also offered his best wishes to the club:
Patrick van Aanholt @pvanaanholt
Best wishes to Huddersfield and fans as well, it’s tough and not nice to see but you support your club well ❤️💙
Huddersfield look set to be joined by Fulham in the Championship next season. Scott Parker's side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City on Saturday and are now 16 points from safety with six games left.
