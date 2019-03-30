Huddersfield Become 1st EPL Team Relegated After Loss vs. Crystal Palace

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town became the first Premier League team to be relegated this season after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday:

Goals from Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt condemned the Terriers to their 24th Premier League defeat of the season after only 32 games.

Wins for Burnley and Southampton in combination with Huddersfield's loss mean Jan Siewert's side will return to the Championship after two seasons in England's top flight.

Only Derby County have been relegated earlier in a season than Huddersfield in Premier League history:

The Terriers played Premier League football for the first time last season and sealed their survival with an impressive 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

David Wagner was manager of the club at the time and was praised for keeping the team in the top flight:

However, Huddersfield have found the going much tougher second time around and have managed just three Premier League wins all season.

Wagner left the club in January by mutual consent with the team bottom of the table.

Sports reporters paid tribute to his achievements at the club:

Siewert arrived from Borussia Dortmund, where he coached the second team (the role Wagner also held before his appointment), but was unable to prevent the team from avoiding the drop.

The 36-year-old has overseen just one win since taking over, a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in February.

Huddersfield fans applauded their team for their efforts despite slipping out of the Premier League:

Goalscorer Van Aanholt also offered his best wishes to the club:

Huddersfield look set to be joined by Fulham in the Championship next season. Scott Parker's side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City on Saturday and are now 16 points from safety with six games left.