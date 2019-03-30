Report: Texas A&M Expected to Offer V-Tech HC Buzz Williams Job After Duke Loss

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Texas A&M is reportedly prepared to offer Virginia Tech head basketball coach Buzz Williams a multiyear contract worth $3.5 million annually after Duke eliminated the Hokies in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Friday night.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the update Saturday and noted the Aggies have "no secondary candidate" to replace Billy Kennedy, who was fired March 15.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.