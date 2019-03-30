Report: Texas A&M Expected to Offer V-Tech HC Buzz Williams Job After Duke Loss

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Head coach Buzz Williams of the Virginia Tech Hokies shouts against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Texas A&M is reportedly prepared to offer Virginia Tech head basketball coach Buzz Williams a multiyear contract worth $3.5 million annually after Duke eliminated the Hokies in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Friday night.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the update Saturday and noted the Aggies have "no secondary candidate" to replace Billy Kennedy, who was fired March 15.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

